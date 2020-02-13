Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show that is heard by over 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber hosts the show every evening from 7pm to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today’s top stars like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! This is not the case in the United States.

In a recent interview, Blake Shelton said that his dog Betty would rather spend time with Gwen Stefani than she did. Blake has many songs that refer to his dogs, and the love for them is definitely known to all country music fans.

There are many country songs about man’s best friend. Everyone from Shelton and Billy Currington to Luke Bryan and Toby Keith have honored dogs in some of their music. My personal favorite is “Ol ‘Red” by Blake Shelton. I love how this song honors his dog and has now become a chain of bars so everyone knows something about Ol ‘Red!

What about you? What do you think is the best country song about a dog?

