If there is one thing that the New Hampshire primaries made clear on Tuesday, it is that Democrats are no closer to agreeing on the right candidate to beat Republican President Donald Trump in November.

Iowas Caucus’ two top candidates, Senator Bernie Sanders, and former South Bend Mayor, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, remained at the forefront of the field. But Senator Amy Klobuchar rose to third place, questioning both the viability of Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden.

No candidate exceeded 30% of the vote – a confused result that could help billionaire Michael Bloomberg, a moderate candidate who didn’t even vote.

This is the way for each of the top candidates who will face Trump on November 3:

BERNIE SANDERS

Following his strong appearances in mostly white Iowa and New Hampshire, Sanders’ claim that he is building a “multicultural, multigenerative, human-driven movement” is being tested in Nevada and South Carolina.

A Quinnipiac national poll released on Monday showed that the Vermont Senator has risen 2 percentage points among black voters since January, reaching 19% support, and closing the gap to Biden, which was up 22 points after finishing fourth in Iowa fell to 27%. Bloomberg rose to 22% among black voters.

The 78-year-old candidate can use his massive war chest to send new television ads to states that vote in March. In these states, as part of its strategy to focus on later-voting states, Bloomberg dominated the waves. Warren’s poor performance on Tuesday should help Sanders consolidate the party’s liberal wing.

Some Democratic officials fear that Sanders’ “Democratic Socialist” label could harm candidates in the fall. Buttigieg and Klobuchar’s combined vote count on Tuesday night far exceeded Sanders’ statements, suggesting that voters still prefer a centrist message.

As a sign of the resistance he may face, Nevada’s influential Culinary Union Local 226 distributed a flyer to its members on Tuesday warning that Sanders would “end” the workgroup’s popular health offerings if elected president.

PETE BUTTIGIEG

The 38-year-old former mayor’s campaign is booming after a narrow win in Iowa and a narrow second place in New Hampshire. In countries with a larger population diversity, however, tests are far tougher.

Buttigieg struggled to overcome African American voters’ skepticism after members of the black community in South Bend complained that they had been ignored in the wake of the city’s economic revival. This apparent weakness has raised concerns about whether he can mobilize enough support from black voters at the national level to defeat the Republican trump card.

The campaign states that a strategy for rural, independent areas in which both Trump and former President Barack Obama were elected has enabled Buttigieg to form a broad coalition and show that his message of unity is divided during one Trump’s presidency is viable.

In South Carolina, where around 30% of the population is black, Buttigieg has remained in the single digits in opinion polls. His campaign hopes to use his military veteran status to gain support in the state, which has a large number of veterans and active service providers.

Campaign officials say his team will rely on a strong volunteer corps in a variety of states with upcoming primaries, rather than hiring expensive personnel, and focus on ads that will help raise awareness.

Amy Klobuchar

Klobuchar was mostly a side effect in a crowded field a few weeks ago, but she got the biggest surprise in New Hampshire, finishing third, flipping Warren and Biden.

Outstanding debate performance in New Hampshire on Friday evening led to an ever increasing and enthusiastic crowd at the weekend. The campaign said it had raised $ 4 million between the debate and Tuesday morning, and announced a new purchase of television ads in Nevada later that day.

The 59-year-old Klobuchar ran as an excused centrist. She highlighted her success in conquering conservative districts in Minnesota and rejected ambitious liberal policy proposals such as free tuition as unrealistic “bumper sticker slogans”.

Biden’s poor performance in the first two states could open the door to the moderate flag bearer. But she has to show that she is one step ahead of Buttigieg, and her support among the black voters is even weaker than his.

Elizabeth Warren

After a disappointing fourth place in her neighboring state, the Massachusetts Senator needs an outbreak to regain the momentum she had last fall.

Hours before the polls closed on Tuesday, Warren campaign manager Roger Lau tried to forestall a rush for a verdict. He argued in a memo to supporters that they had set up an operation that could systematically gather delegates until March and warn them not to focus on “victors-all-wins”.

However, Warren couldn’t win a single delegate in New Hampshire, and Klobuchar’s rise, according to a survey by Edison Research, seems to penetrate deeply into her base of college-educated voters, especially women.

The 70-year-old Warren, with more than 1,000 employees in 30 states, probably has the largest national company besides Bloomberg. If your fundraising campaign comes to a standstill, it could be exposed to financial burdens.

JOE BIDEN

Biden’s decision to leave New Hampshire for South Carolina before the votes begin says it all.

He had never expected to win in Iowa and New Hampshire. But neither had he expected that he would do so badly. He cast a deep shadow over his claim that he was the “most selectable” democrat and best positioned to face Trump.

His biggest problem was the rise of Buttigieg and Klobuchar as younger, more moderate alternatives.

The 77-year-old Biden hopes that the move to Nevada and South Carolina will enable him to restart.

But there are other concerns. His weakness in the first two competitions could erode support at its strongest political base: African-American voters. Biden is also unlikely to compete financially with greats like Sanders, Buttigieg, and Bloomberg.

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG

Bloomberg emerged as one of the biggest winners of the night, even though he wasn’t fighting in New Hampshire.

The former mayor of New York City anticipates a troubled race among the moderate candidates, including a weak showing by former leader Biden to present himself as the most profitable alternative to Sanders.

The 77-year-old Bloomberg entered the race late and does not take part in the first four nomination competitions. Instead, his campaign has put hundreds of millions into the states voting on March 3, known as Super Tuesday.

National surveys have shown that Bloomberg has steadily increased its share of support over the past few weeks and has built by far the largest staff among the presidential candidates.

Bloomberg also faces its own challenges, including an increasing review of its mayor record. A record surfaced on Tuesday defending police tactics that had disproportionately captivated blacks and Hispanics.