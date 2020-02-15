HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – What is part of a wedding at a Whataburger? Lots of orange and white, of course.

Two supporters of the Texas-born fast food institution had a dream wedding in Houston of their favorite restaurant on Valentine’s Day.

Vivane Huynh and Colton Jung met at a Whataburger in Houston about a year ago after sharing many texts, including: “We can either ask a million questions about this app or we can go to Whataburger and get to know each other personally.”

The new Mr. and Mrs. Jung were one of six couples in Texas to win a free wedding chain contest.

“I saw the ad on Facebook and we talked about getting married either late this year or next year. And I thought it would be fun just to apply. I didn’t think we would be selected.” said Huynh.

“It was as surprising for us as it was for everyone else,” added Jung.

The timing was also surprising. The couple was only informed a week ago how to deal with the wedding.

The vow exchange was also the culmination of their relationship, which had been far away.

And for an extra Whataburger touch, Huynh’s bouquet had orange petals and Jung’s bow tie was the same shade.

