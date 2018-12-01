What you should know about Netflix '' A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding '', the sequel to last year's virus hit

advertisement

Of course, Netflix commissioned a sequel, “A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding,” which started streaming on Friday. Here’s everything you need to know:

1. The main players are back – for the most part

For those who can’t remember, the gist of the original “A Christmas Prince”: A frustrated New York journalist named Amber (Rose McIver from The CWs “iZombie”) came to the lovely country of Aldovia and was determined to get a bullet for it getting her would impress her editors and finally get her a promotion. Bernstein’s job was to report on Prince Richard (also known as “His Royal Hotness”, played by Ben Lamb of “The White Queen”), who could abdicate the throne after his father’s death and plunge the whole country into chaos.

Amber was thought to be Richard’s tutor to the younger sister, and so she found herself with the undercover shovel of her life. Of course, she fell in love with Richard (because that’s what journalists do in films), and he was very hurt when he found out that she was true. But then everything was fine. He forgave her. And Richard became king and proposed amber; If you don’t fall in love and get engaged in these films in about 72 hours, you’re doing something wrong.

However, almost everyone has returned: Amber; Richard; Richard’s little sister Emily; Richard’s mother, Queen Helena; Richard’s restless cousin, Simon, etc. However, Bernstein’s father was redesigned – and endowed with a much battle-hardened personality that has its roots in Brooklyn and is an extremely embarrassing father when Amber tries to impress the Royals.

“We’re going to burn the house down, little one!” He says cheeringly when he first arrives at the palace.

Amber hurries to assure the royal family: “He didn’t mean that literally.”

2. It really is not necessary to make up for the first film

Without revealing all the details of the plot, we can assure you that if you missed the first “A Christmas Prince” you probably won’t have a hard time catching up. The 90-minute sequel takes place exactly one year after the end of the last film, as the palace is insane when Richard and Amber get married on Christmas Day.

However, there are some dark subplots: The country of Aldovia is in a financial crisis. Amber suddenly realizes that a member of a royal family means that your entire life belongs to you. Oh, and Princess Emily’s Christmas game is in trouble for a moment, although this jam is particularly low.

3. There are some recalls

For die-hard fans, you won’t just see a few elements. Some points of action repeat themselves: For example, Bernstein’s imperious wedding planner steals a taxi at the airport, just as Richard last stole Bernstein’s taxi. Bernstein’s father makes her favorite menus out of his diner, a “Coney Island Bloodhound” (a hot dog) and a “blonde with sand” (coffee with cream and sugar).

In addition, the film authors definitely listened to all the ways in which people made fun of the original. Amber was hired for Now Beat magazine, a name that got a lot of ridicule – or was it Beat Now? No one on the Internet could say it. In the sequel, there is similar confusion when Amber and her former coworkers talk about how “Now Beat” worked.

“Now beat?” Said Amber and then answered definitely: “It was Hit now. ‘

4. There are some parallels to real royals

Coincidentally or not, Amber has some things in common with Meghan Markle, who is also American and marries a royal family. Similar to Markle, Amber has a blog, but with the uncreative title “Amber’s Blog”. A major theme in the film is how all sorts of people worry that Amber is breaking the “protocol” because she doesn’t want to lose her own identity. We feel that some new members of the real palace are familiar with this.

