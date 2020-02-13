Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were buried at a private funeral in a southern California helicopter crash on January 26, just under two weeks after their death, with seven others on Friday. According to death certificates released on Tuesday by Los Angeles County officials, the father and daughter were buried at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar, California.

No details of a funeral service have been released. CNN reports that the Bryants are Catholic and the cemetery is less than a 10-minute drive from their Our Lady Queen of Angels church in Newport Beach. It is also about two miles from the Pacific.

The Pacific View website reports that the “gently rolling slopes of the lush green landscape of palm trees and flowers” are carefully maintained and provide a breathtaking final resting place for your loved ones and a place of peaceful reflection and remembrance for you. “”

On February 24, Bryant and Gianna will be honored with a public memorial at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where Kobe played much of his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. The date is important to the family as it combines Bryant’s jersey number 24, Gianna’s jersey number 2 and 20, the number of years Bryant spent as a Laker. Bryant’s wife Vanessa added on Instagram that 20 years is also the number of years that she and her husband have been together.

After Bryant’s death, fans honored the athlete by bringing gifts to the Staples Center. While these have since been cleared away and handed over to Vanessa and Bryant’s family, Staples Center President Lee Zeidman has encouraged fans who want to contribute to Bryant’s legacy to donate to the MambaOnThree Fund. The fund “exists to honor and support members of the seven other victims of the tragedy” and was “created to honor Team Mamba’s mantra,” Mamba on Three “.

Other victims of the crash included Gianna’s basketball teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, Altobelli’s parents, John and Keri Altobelli, Chester’s mother Sarah Chester, girl basketball coach Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan. The helicopter was on its way to a basketball game at the Mamba Sports Academy, in which Kobe was involved when he left the NBA.

A memorial service for the Altobellis was held at Angel Stadium in Anaheim on Monday.

Photo credit: Ronald Martinez / Getty Images