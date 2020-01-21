What would a Taika Waititi Star Wars movie look like?

advertisement

Anyway, it will have to wait until 2022 to see if it happens at all, since Taika Waititi will be pretty busy, as MovieWeb’s Ryan Scott points out. He switches from one film to the next, and at some point he returns to the story of Thor in Thor: love and thunder. It sounds like he’s open to directing a Star Wars film and if there are signs of it, it’s not hard to imagine that there will be a lot of action and emphasis on certain characters that we weren’t expecting , When he says something like this, someone thinks he’s open, but he’s still on the fence, which is what he wants to show in a Star Wars movie:

“Oh, I don’t know anything about it, but” Mandalorian “was my chance to work with some stormtroopers … Yes. Of course I would, but I will be satisfied that IG-11 is the hero of the season. “

There is also the idea of ​​whether he would play as a character in the production, because if you remember he played in Thor: Ragnarok as a rocking Korg and he also directed the film. He also played the role of IG-11 in The Mandalorian and directed the final. So it is not unreasonable to think that if he were to make a Star Wars film, he would find a place where he could get involved in history and create a character that people would like one way or another Interesting wise or who for one reason or another is considered crucial for the whole story. IG-11 started out as an antagonist, but eventually became the group’s savior because not only did he save The Child but he also managed to save the group by sacrificing himself to clear the mouth of the tunnel through which they wanted to escape , In the end, IG-11 became a hero and made a significant contribution to the group finally having a space between themselves and the Imperials. Fansided Isaiah De los Santos had more to say on the subject. This makes it clear that Taika may actually include a character in a Star Wars film that people didn’t think about much at first, but that might end up being popular in the end. And, of course, he would probably play such a character if he had the desire to do it that we know he does.

Much like his other films, it feels like a Star Wars film is going to flow faster under his direction, contain a lot of details, and may be a lot looser and funnier for some reason. Maybe it would be good to take him into the High Republic era as it would be a little more dynamic and able to stick to the story to introduce new elements that many hardcore fans would not expect but could get past. Let’s face it, people are more in love with Taika’s work than Rian Johnson when it comes to the kind of fantasy that deals with magic and space, and it would be a boon to see what he does with a star can do Wars film because he has already shown a bit of what he can do with a TV series. It is true that he was not the only director of the series, but his episode was absolutely brilliant as it helped end the season and bring a lot of action to the mix, as well as the kind of heartfelt moments that you might not would have expected a show about a robust bounty hunter who was trained to take care of himself and no one else.

There is some hope that the Mandalorians will return in the middle of the High Republic, although they have played little role in the other Star Wars films other than Jango and Boba Fett. It could be really interesting to see how the warrior culture appears in one of the films in a significant way, and in this way Taika would actually have a leg up since he already did that. Julia Alexander from The Verge has more to say on the subject. At the moment, of course, hope has cooled somewhat and has been tempered by the fact that we won’t be seeing a Star Wars film this year, or possibly next year, although this is still uncertain. 2022 sounds like the year Star Wars could come back on the screen, and hopefully it will be epic with Taika or an equally experienced leader, as people will be joning for it after a while.

