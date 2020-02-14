“The Forty Rules of Love,” written by Elif Shafak, is truly a life-changing book. I have found that I quote and reference it in everyday life.

The central theme of the book is Sufism and the proclamation of the religion of love. The main character Shams of Tabriz is a wandering dervish, while Rumi is a great scholar.

As the book is written, readers live the events mentioned by many of the important characters. Readers also experience the story of Ella, a middle-aged woman from 2008, with children and a husband who seem to live the perfect life.

Then she starts reading the story of Shams and Rumi, and as she reads, she sees changes in her own life and discovers herself. Throughout the book, readers are taught the 40 rules that cover aspects of life, readers of all ethnicities and find backgrounds helpful and applicable.

The book is so heavy that after reading a particular chapter I had to put it down and record what I had just read, which took longer than any other book.

The book is full of lessons and tells a nice story about all kinds of love. The popularity of the book makes it easier to find it in bookstores. Jarir Bookstore almost always has a copy of the novel. The audible book on audible.com is also beautifully read – perfect for those who want to read the story but don’t have enough time to read it.