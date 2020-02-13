Author: Fri, 02/14/2020 02:00

authors: Taína Caragol, Dorothy Moss, Richard Powell and Kim Sajet

Since their unveiling at the National Portrait Gallery in early 2018, the portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama have become two of the most popular works of art of our time.

Kehinde Wiley’s portrait of President Obama and Amy Sherald’s portrait of the former First Lady have generated unprecedented public response, and museum visits have more than doubled as visitors travel from far and wide to see these larger-than-life paintings.

After a guard saw a woman fall on her knees in prayer in front of the portrait of Barack Obama, she said, “No other painting reacts this way. Ever. “The Obama Portraits is the first book on the making, meaning, and meaning of these remarkable works of art, according to a review on the Princeton University Press website.

This book is richly illustrated with pictures of the portraits, exclusive pictures of the Obama with the artists during their sessions, and photos of the historic unveiling ceremony by former White House photographer Pete Souza. It provides insight into what these paintings can tell about the history of portrait and American culture.

