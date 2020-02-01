Advertisement

Author: Sat, 2020-02-01 03:16

Authors: James R. Carey and Deborah A. Roach

This book offers a comprehensive introduction to biodemography, an exciting interdisciplinary field that combines the natural sciences of biology with the social science of human demography.

Advertisement

Biodemography is an important resource for demographers, epidemiologists, gerontologists and health professionals, as well as for ecologists, population biologists, entomologists, and conservation biologists, the Princeton University Press website said. This accessible and innovative book is also ideal for teaching.

Covering everything from basic demographic concepts to bio-emographic applications, James Carey and Deborah Roach present models and equations in discrete rather than continuous form to improve mathematical accessibility.

They use a wealth of real-world examples, based on data sets of both human and non-human species, which offer an interdisciplinary approach to demography like no other.

Main category: BooksLifestyleTags: What we read today What we read today: Architecture in global socialism by Łukasz StanekWhat we read today: Beyond the Steppe Frontier by Sören Urbansky. [TagsToTranslate] Jubail

Advertisement