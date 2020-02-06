Author: Fri, 2020-02-07 00:48

Started by Craig Newmark as an email to some friends about cool events in San Francisco, craigslist is now the world’s leading classifieds service.

It is also a relapse into the early Internet. The website has hardly been updated since it was launched in 1996. There is no banner advertising. The company does not benefit from your data.

An internet for people examines how people use Craigslist to buy and sell, find work, and find love – and shows why Craigslist is becoming a lonely outpost in an increasingly corporate web, the Princeton University Press website says.

Jessa Lingel relies on interviews with Craigslist insiders and ordinary users and examines the history and values ​​of the website. She examines the legal history of craigslist, describes the company’s legal disputes regarding freedom of expression and data protection, and explains the importance of locality in the social relationships promoted by the website.

