Author: Fri, 2020-02-07 04:41

Abjad describes itself as the first Arabic-language platform for social reading. With the app, users can buy and download Arabic e-books. For about the price of a book per month ($ 5.99), users get access to a library of more than 4,000 Arabic books, of which around 700 are free to download. It also offers a free trial for a month.

The app also allows you to rate authors and books, publish comments and reviews, and hold conversations and debates with other users.

As with most reading apps, you can customize the layout to suit your needs – from page color to font and size. You can also search for specific words, highlight pages and sections of text.

Before Abjad started in 2011 (initially as a social platform to meet the need for an online database of Arabic books), there was no legal way to download Arabic-language e-books. But Abjad protects the copyrights of authors and publishers. This ensures that authors still get some money for their work and that users continue to support their favorite authors.

Abjad has received several awards and grants from various regional and international organizations. In April 2019 it won the Mohammed bin Rashid Award for Arabic language.

Main category: LifestyleTags: Saudi Arabia

