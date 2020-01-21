What we read today: Race is about politics Jean-Frederic Schaub

advertisement

Philosophical research is the root of all human knowledge. By developing new concepts, re-interpreting old truths and re-interpreting fundamental questions, philosophy has progressed more than two millennia and has stimulated human progress.

In short, we live in a made world philosophy. In this concise history of the influence of philosophy on the world, Scott Soames demonstrates that the modern world – including its science, technology and politics – simply would not be possible without the performance of philosophy.

Soames fights firmly against the misconception of philosophy as thinking in ivory tower and refutes its essential contributions to various domains such as law and logic, psychology and economics, theory of relativity and rational decision theory. Starting with the giants of ancient Greek philosophy, The World Philosophy Made describes the achievements of the great thinkers, from medieval and early modern eras to the present.

It examines how philosophy has shaped our language, science, mathematics, religion, culture, morality, education and politics, as well as our understanding of ourselves.

The idea of ​​the philosophy of rational research as the key to theoretical knowledge and practical wisdom has transformed the world in which we live. From the laws that govern society to the digital technology that permeates modern life, philosophy has opened up new opportunities and put us on more productive paths. The World Philosophy Made explains and illuminates like never before the inexhaustible wealth of philosophy and its influence on our individual and collective life.

