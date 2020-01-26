What we read today: Not Born Yesterday by Hugo Mercier

advertisement

Thus, 2020-01-26 00:56

Not Born Yesterday explains how we decide who we can trust and what we should believe – and claim that we are pretty good at making these decisions.

In this lively and provocative book, Hugo Mercier shows how almost all attempts at mass persuasion – by religious leaders, politicians or advertisers – fail miserably, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.

advertisement

On the basis of recent findings from political sciences and other disciplines ranging from history to anthropology, Mercier shows that the story of widespread gullibility, in which a gullible audience is easily misled by demagogues and charlatans, is simply wrong.

Why is mass belief so difficult? Mercier uses the latest findings from experimental psychology to show how each of us is endowed with advanced cognitive mechanisms of open vigilance.

These mechanisms calculate different signals and allow us to be wary of harmful beliefs, while being open enough to change our mind when we get the right evidence.

Main category: booksLifestyleTags: What we read today What we read today: The Rise of CopticWhat we read today: A World Without Work by Daniel Susskind. [TagsToTranslate] Jubail

advertisement