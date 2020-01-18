What we read today: Kill Reply All from Victoria Turk

advertisement

What we read today: Race of Aces by John R. Bruning

This is the amazing untold story of World War II airmen who risked it all in the deadly race to become the largest American fighter pilot, according to critics.

The story of John R. Bruning focuses on Richard Bong, Tommy McGuire, Neel Kearby, Charles MacDonald and Gerald Johnson, who by training became the deadliest aces during the Pacific War.

advertisement

Race of Aces “is an educational, powerful and intense reading, with a look behind the scenes of the Southwest Pacific Theater of Operations in World War II,” a review said at goodreads.com.

It added: “In the early years of the war, air forces from the US, Australia, and Japan conducted a relentless fight for superior air superiority over New Guinea and the Solomon Islands. Allied forces operated under primitive conditions in a largely unknown and harmful physical environment. “

Bruning “examines the technology and tactics, the multi-dimensional battlefield and leadership, the living conditions, medical challenges and the morale of the fighters,” the review said.

. [TagsToTranslate] Jubail

advertisement