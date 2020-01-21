advertisement

If you’ve seen Snowpiercer in the film, you have an idea of ​​how the TV show will go, since it doesn’t differ too much from the period the show takes place. Erik Pedersen from Deadline has more to say on the subject. The film went far into the future as the train had been in operation for some time and eventually came to a standstill when Chris Evans’ character found a way to get to the front of the train, which was strictly prohibited due to the strict requirements fixed social hierarchy. This show will take place seven years after the disaster that left the world covered in ice since the train was in operation for a short time, but long enough for the social classes to be established among the survivors and there is a violent but desperate need for it every class to thrive and understand their lot in this present life. There will certainly be a large number of similarities between the film and the show, but one thing that will definitely stand out is the idea that the classes will try to find themselves no matter that seven years are enough to learn this on the train count more than others and that things are not right among passengers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l75luJ5iyoA

It also feels like we see a bigger demarcation between the classes that are in each car, as we better understand who belongs to each caste and what responsibility they have for the whole train. However, one thing is clear: those who descend backwards are largely seen as human waste and treated little better because they are kept in the background by force and coercion to show them their “place” in the large system of things. If you can remember the movie, kids were taken from the back of the car to keep the train running, and the uprising that Curtis was involved in was planned by his father figure Gilliam and the headmaster of the train, Wilford. This may seem like the train has more harmony from the start, but the truth is that the most troubling part of this entire train journey is that it is little more than a cycle of death and rebirth that keeps the human race alive But they are also kept in check, since only as many people can be accommodated in the living rooms and the balance must be maintained in order to avoid that viable food becomes scarce and resort to cannibalism, as the people in the rear of the Had to do it to survive in the film. Action Institute’s Joe Carter has a little more to say about the film.

So far from the trailer for the show, it seems things are not that far yet, but they look pretty bad because the prospect of freezing at the back end is very real and the idea of ​​getting up is like that well as unfounded. Existing for many passengers because they get their name and should be satisfied with their lot in life. In a way, Snowpiercer is a very bleak comment on our lives when it comes to social structure, because if the stuff hits the fan, it may well be that some people see this as an example to keep the status quo. More than a dark fantasy in which people turn on each other and impose a hierarchy that would likely break down the first time rebellion approaches. It makes more sense that if the world went under, the strongest and best would take power and the ability to rely on government and law and order could take a back seat to who can take what they want and how far others want to go to defend it. Snowpiercer’s story has a lot to do with the illusion of control and the ability to leave behind the social events that people have long considered so important while trying to survive in a rigged system to provide those benefits, who are willing to sell their fellow human beings on the street and ignore the suffering of the many in order to enjoy the joys that some afford. Before anyone starts comparing similarities to real life, however, let’s make one thing clear: this is fiction, while people in real life can still move the social food chain up and down on their own.

All in all, this series already sounds interesting and could be a nice introduction to the film when everything is said and done.

