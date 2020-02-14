Obsession and danger seem to be the name of the game in the second season of Altered Carbon, as Takeshi Kovacs continues his search for Quellcrist Falconer, but this time in a body that represents a serious improvement over the last one, as he now has one has improved healing. faster response time and a form of telekinesis that may come in handy later. As Charlie Hall of Polygon notes, this season takes place 30 years after the events of the first season, and Kovacs has returned to Harlan’s world, a place where many thought he would never return. It is also a place where he is constantly hunted, as the trailer shows. So far, season two should have been a gripping, exciting ride that makes fans stay longer as the story unfolds and the action continues as the Kovacs continue their quest and eventually end up meeting, so to speak. This idea was big enough at the time that you can’t help but believe that one day an Altered Carbon movie could be in preparation if it continues to deliver the kind of hits that people want to see.

Anthony Mackie has had an up-and-coming career lately as he was a well-known name when he joined the MCU but had not yet become someone to look at and claim to be the leading material for men all the time , He had been in several productions before his run as a Falcon, but when he hitched his car up to the Avengers and Captain America films, his star just kept climbing and now he’s becoming another series, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, on Disney + lead will appear as the main character in Altered Carbon Season 2. This is a huge climb for Mackie, as he was quite popular about a decade ago but hadn’t yet reached the level he is now. His work in films like 8 Mile, The Adjustment Bureau and many other films was solid enough, but it still had to catapult him into a role in which he would be the one to take the lead or at least a more prominent role taking place in the project , Altered Carbon is the kind of story that it seems could slow down a career, or possibly even further, depending on how the fans react and how the critics view the show.

So far, the show has been a hit with many fans and it would sound like a lot of people would be willing to give season two the same chance as season one, since the idea of ​​a cortical stack means that the actors could be interchangeable and therefore switch off every season. It is troubling to think about the technology that really makes this possible, because when you think about it, you can understand that everything that is a person is housed in the cortical stack, which can be transferred between bodies like a stack of data chips. Such an idea is one that hopefully no one would ever try in real life, as it would not only be incredibly dangerous but also very controversial, given the nature of the stack, it is easy to think that the shock of waking up is a new one The body could ruin a person and potentially contaminate the data in a fundamental way, or even destroy a person’s mind from within. It’s obviously a big worry about a fictional idea, but it’s still something many people would undoubtedly argue about just because it was featured in a Netflix series and arguments about fictional ideas and characters are usually interesting for many people. Clint Worthington of Consequence of Sound has more to add to this topic.

The nature of this show is absolutely creepy, but also highly invigorating, as it deals with topics that transcend humanity in a very profound way and allow one to believe in a life that can extend over a longer period of time and somehow Dangerous length than the cortical stack is, in a way, another step towards immortality. In one way or another, it looks like this season it’s going to be a groundbreaking event in which Kovacs takes on an enemy who is too numerous and too organized to beat him alone, and who does it very well Face to face could bring yourself to the finish line for an epic throw. At the moment the trailer looks absolutely fantastic, while the story itself is definitely just as dark and just as tempting. There is no doubt that we will talk more about this show in the near future.