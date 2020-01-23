What we learned from the Fargo Season 4 trailer

advertisement

Season 4 of Fargo will continue the idea that Fargo is basically the entire Midwest and that violence is what many people can agree on. A big challenge for the coming season is seeing Chris Rock and some other familiar faces on the way to the show, as it already looks like the dark comedy will be there, albeit a bit subdued due to the overall content. In other words, it looks like an interesting season, but laughing at everything might be the same as laughing at the Hoodlum movie. It will only come because it is just ridiculous enough to be good, but it will also be the kind of bizarre season that people wonder what I just saw. Don’t get me wrong, the upcoming season looks interesting enough to sit through and hope that many fans will find it pleasant to watch. The feeling of struggle in the Midwest between the black criminals and the Italians is a struggle in which a lot of racist tensions are on the surface and are likely to reveal much more in the coming season. Sam Ashurst from Digital Spy has more to say on the subject.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UcPU3mIuUmA [/ embed]

advertisement

Chris Rock has participated in projects that have given him the chance to show a more dramatic side of his character in the past, but the role seems to drive him even deeper into the role, which is about a lot less humor and a lot more drama. It is also obvious that it does not become less popular with age, although it is no longer as open and open as it used to be. Do you remember those days when you might have seen Chris Rock everywhere and might have thought that he was a little obnoxious at times? Now he’s more like a mature and very respected person who doesn’t have to rely on the gimmicks and crazy humor he has practiced for so many years. He is still fully capable of it, as has been seen in recent years, but when he saw him in Fargo’s fourth season trailer, it shows again that he is fully capable of closing the aisle Switch and become someone who doesn’t rely on the overall humorous act that helped make him so famous in the past and basically became a big part of his legacy that is likely to last for a while.

As for the show, Tom Reimann from Collider has a lot to say when it comes to tying up with the others in the coming season, because despite the idea that each season stands alone, there are connections here and there that make it clear that everything is going on, at least the same universe, and we won’t get any other stories from alternative schedules. So far, Fargo has followed the same script with different stories to show different characters and aspects of life in a particular region of the United States. People have enjoyed the show immensely so far, so it can be said that no one was overly confused and the storylines were well written and will continue to do so as the fourth season looks like it builds on race tensions, that was felt in the 1950s and an inconsistent ceasefire between criminal factions trying to gain dominion in the region. Chris Rock’s group will come from the south to escape the Jim Crow laws, while the Italians will advance west from the east to expand their reach, and it’s fair to say it will be a little bit If both groups collide Problematic, since the Italian mob, as history would say, never did much to share influence or power unless it benefits them and he was willing to do almost anything to to protect what he considers to be his territory and interests.

The tensions between the two groups don’t look like they’re going to skyrocket all season, but since we haven’t got everything, it’s fair to say things could flake off. Overall, the show could be very good quickly become very hairy as tensions boil over and the violence of the gangs begins to escalate. Or it could be that we get to know two groups that are constantly sniffing each other as they fight for control, but never get involved in a full war for reasons that may or may not be revealed quickly in the coming season. In any case, it looks interesting enough to watch and could be a highlight of the show once it’s released. If nothing else, it will be fascinating to see Chris Rock as a gangster type.

advertisement