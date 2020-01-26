What we learned from the Clone Wars Final Season Trailer

advertisement

So who else just saw Ahsoka when he was preparing to defeat Darth Maul and got excited? After such a long time, the Clone Wars series finally seems to end and the last trailer makes it look like there will be such an ending that people are out of breath when everything is said and done, but maybe a too a bit sad because we all know what’s coming and how things will develop. Meg Dowell from Fansided has more to add to the topic. But the duels already look like they are about to get out of the chain and the action sequences will obviously be top notch as only Star Wars can do this. If you look at different comments, it looks like many people think Maul is taking Tano apart, while only a handful of people can see how the former Jedi defeat the former Sith. To be honest, both were taken out of their element, but it was a choice for Ahsoka, while for Maul it was more or less a loss of mercy after his unfortunate duel with Obi-Wan that reduced him to the creature he would eventually become become. Aside from that, however, the trailer wants to show the cross-galaxy effects of the clone wars and their effects on one system after another, which has been an ongoing theme throughout the series.

Ahsoka and Maul definitely seem to be one of the main points for last season as they should prepare their time in Rebels pretty well and give a little more background on how they got into the next series and why they ended up where they did , There is not much mystery as to why Ahsoka is still there and why she is no longer with the Jedi, but if you watched one of the Clone Wars series, you know why Maul is practically alone and not with his companion is connected to zabraks and has not dealt with Darth Sidious in a more definitive way. The emperor was already proving too much for Maul and his brother Savage Opress. So it’s fair to say that the Zabrak had to lie low for a while and stay cold to stay away from the radar. As for the rest of the story, a lot of people who have read the books and seen the movies and even seen the show know what will happen as this has already been done and documented in different ways. But of course we have to have a final and an opportunity to link all the relevant facts together so that there is no cheap exit.

However, the showdown between Ahsoka and Maul doesn’t turn into a fight, so much is obvious since Maul is still the stronger of the two and his powers are definitely stronger since Ahsoka is less a direct fighter than she is a tactician and an acrobat who takes their fighting skills into account. She’ll likely rely on her speed, agility, and cunning to control her pace. The other parts of the trailer that show what exactly will happen usually go along with the notion that Anakin will become more unstable if he continues to perform his duties as a Jedi. It is interesting to watch his later twist as there are numerous markings along the way, showing how he continues to stand out from the Jedi and begin to lean more and more towards the dark side of the Force. There have been episodes in which his behavior has been questionable at best and in which one can see how he finally surrenders to the darker side of his nature and facilitates his fall from grace and his ascent to the Sith. In a way it is sometimes difficult to watch because everyone knows what is coming, but there is always a small glimmer of hope that continuity may change only a little and maybe give us a little happier ending than we expect. But that would differ too much. So you can say that we already know what to expect. Now it’s just a matter of seeing how it unfolds. Gizmodo’s James Whitbrook has his own take on how it will all end.

It’s astonishing to see how much the clone wars could pack up since the conflict crossed the galaxy and affected so many worlds, but to think that it’s all over is almost sad. Fortunately, it’s not the end of Star Wars as we know it, it’s just another transition from one program to another as the story goes on, and we get another story to enjoy.

