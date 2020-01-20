What we learned from Morbius' first trailer

advertisement

What we’ve learned from the Morbius trailer so far is that it looks like it could be a thriller, and it seems there are connections to Spider-Man, though everyone would think Tobey was too Maguire’s version is hard to imagine, since the image of Spider-Man that Morbius walks past says MURDER BEHAVIOR, which is a clear link to Far From Home, when Mysterio’s emergency plan came into effect. The other very obvious fact that will go into the Spider-Man films is that Michael Keaton shows up and is probably still playing the character of the vulture, also known as Adrian Toomes. And if these points weren’t solid enough, Morbius would have appeared primarily in Spider-Man as a villain in the 1970s. Morbius has long been a kind of troubling character that has grown in importance from time to time, only to bypass the attention of many later when other characters have been advanced. In fact, it’s a miracle that he didn’t get much attention in the 90s when Blade came out because the two characters have worked together in the past. But since the source material is picked out and used in many different ways these days, it’s not difficult to imagine why we see Morbius unlike before. CNet’s Oscar Gonzalez has more to offer in this regard.

What is also obvious, however, is that the film will fall back on Morbius’ looks since he was initially a rather ugly person in the comics, thanks to his rare blood disorder, which eventually led to his discovery of how to “cure” himself , This time, it seems that although Leto looks weak and definitely needs something to cure his illness, Leto keeps his looks flawless, at least until he transforms into the vampire version of his character. Morbius is a strange individual in that his powers mimic those of a legendary vampire because he can heal quickly, must survive on blood, is supernaturally strong, agile, fast, and has senses beyond human abilities that are even sensitive to light. But it ends here. He can move in the sunlight, but his powers will be greatly diminished for the time he stays in the light, and he will need an adequate amount of blood to sustain his life and maintain his powers. In other words, his pseudovampiric state isn’t perfect and needs to be maintained, but when he’s at its peak, Morbius is the kind of character that can go head-to-toe with Spider-Man and do a pretty good fight for the Webslinger.

If you watch the trailer, this will be a very morally motivated film, considering that Morbius is a biologist who adheres to all legal and moral principles that scientists must adhere to. The last chance he uses to heal his condition is that he crosses the border when we hear him say that this is not entirely legal, which usually means that something is not legal at all. But for a person looking for a cure that could reinvigorate their lives, some things are a little easier to do when time goes by with no pause in sight. So far, it looks like this role has been played with a lot more reluctance than Leto showed in the suicide squad as a joker, but Morbius, unlike the clown prince of crime, may never have been a really manic character since he had a constant motivation for his activities that was fairly reasonable, although the methods he used were not acceptable. He was a scientist who was looking for a cure for his own sick body, taking the remedy far too far and finding a way to satisfy his own urge when he quickly became the bad guy. If anyone remembers it, Morbius became a kind of hero, even though he was a misunderstood and very repulsive version of it, since he still had to have blood to survive.

It will be very interesting to see how this story unfolds and to see what we’ve been missing in the trailer so far, as this film will undoubtedly be part of the spider’s verse and will undoubtedly lead to something else that Sony tries to sound like really arouse the interest that they are trying to move away from the MCU when it comes to Spider-Man. How that will develop remains to be seen, but it will be a struggle, that much is certain. Games Radar’s Bradley Russell has more to say on the subject.

