What we know about Gerardo Castorena Sr. and Frank Flores, who lost their lives in the fatal explosion

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – The Houston Fire Department identified the two victims in an explosion in northwest Houston on Friday morning.

According to Chief Sam Pena, Frank Flores and Gerardo Castorena Sr., employees of Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, used the gym before the working day when the explosion happened. Both were killed.

Chief Art Acevedo informed the public that Castorena’s son was with the U.S. Marines and sent a request to community members to contact the Marines so that he could get home immediately. Over twenty-four hours later, the Marines agreed to let him go home to be with their family, according to the military group “Boots for Troops”.

Castorena Jr. posted a heartbreaking message on Facebook hoping the Houston community would help. He wrote: “This Friday my father was taken away from me in the Watson accident. This is by far the most difficult I have ever gone through. If you could help us, we would be infinitely grateful.”

On Saturday afternoon, the Castorena family shared a photo of the victim with his grandmother and three daughters, Italia, Ashley and Aylen. They also released a statement saying:

“With a heavy heart we had to say goodbye to a loving father, son, brother and friend yesterday morning. We ask for privacy while we mourn during this time. Thank you all for your kind words and support.” we are going through this difficult time.

If you would like to donate anything to the Castorena family, please visit Facebook.com/donate.

Mayor Turner and city officials are investigating the damage after a fatal explosion

Frank Flores is also remembered as a husband, father and grandfather.

Early on Friday morning, a neighbor who lives five miles from Watson Grinding said she sensed the plant explosion.

Five minutes ago she had called her friend on the phone.

He works at the Watson Grinding plant and always arrives early.

“You have a gym. He usually trains early before starting work,” said Bobbie.

But on Friday he had concerns. He told her on the phone that he smelled something strange.

“He says, ‘Hey, something’s wrong.’ I like why? And he says, “I’m here in the parking lot at work and I just smell something very, very funny. He says, “It smells like gasoline.”

Then Bobbie says her friend went to the building.

“He said: ‘Let me go to the door.’ So he went to the door and said, “I can hear a very loud hiss.”

He told her that he would call back minutes later.

She heard the explosion and never heard from her friend.

Massive explosion damage treated as a crime scene

“I saw the name of the plant, Watson, and then I knew it,” said Bobbie.

“He would have called me. We had a date tonight. We had a date tonight,” she said.

