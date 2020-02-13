It is not new that there are still skill gaps in the country between the knowledge that new graduates bring and the expectations of the companies that are hiring them.

According to the Society of Human Resources Management, 75% of HR professionals said they had difficulty recruiting in 2019 due to a lack of candidate skills, and 52% said the gap had widened in the past two years. This problem is most acute in highly qualified STEM areas such as data analysis, science, technology and medicine.

Over time, this will likely prevent today’s graduates from advancing and advancing their careers with the same speed and success as their predecessors.

By 2019, more than 40% of college graduates took on post-school jobs that were either not in their chosen field or did not require a degree at all, and more than 20% were stuck in these areas after graduation for a decade.

Therefore, not having the right fit when it comes to job satisfaction and performance is a serious hurdle. But that’s only part of the puzzle. Even if the youngest graduates work in the area they are preparing for, the daily financial and personal concerns associated with entering the world of work can be challenging.

At Denison University, we interview our graduates after leaving school and again after five years at work. These surveys give us an insight into how students say they can be better prepared for the world of work. They also provide great insights into what employers should think about so that their new employees can thrive.

Training is more important than ever: Regardless of the subject area, we have found that it is crucial that students have access to professional development opportunities in the first few years of their work.

This generation is hungry for further education. Despite all the stereotypes about today’s 20s – that they are legitimate, lazy, or prone to job hopping – we find that our students are motivated to succeed. They want to do well in life and they love to learn. They are hardworking and adaptable and use all the possibilities that are offered to them to accelerate their careers.

We do our part to help them improve their ingenuity at work through short, targeted training on skills such as coding, professional communication and the use of business software such as Excel. However, once in the workplace, employers should use this natural drive and interest to develop these and other professional skills.

Teach hard skills, promote soft skills: The ability to listen carefully, to synthesize information, to write clearly and to be ready and effective in meetings is the kind of soft skills that matter in the professional world and the kind of attributes that universities give to the liberal arts highlight the mediation.

As educators, we often hear from employers that they can train students in the hard skills required for their job, but these other traits are more difficult for them to find when hiring. Colleges and universities have a great opportunity to think tactically about how we create learning environments that foster these qualities and skills, and then help both students and employers appreciate their added value.

Improving financial literacy: Our youngest alumni tell us that if they had more tools to manage credit cards and credit cards, save money, and understand retirement plans, their professional start would have been smoother. They tell us that they want to know more about the basics: understanding taxes, how to handle loan repayments and how to choose a bank.

We have created financial wellness programs and workshops and even hired a part-time financial wellness coach to work directly with students. We also help students understand how to negotiate their first salary and beyond. Employers who offer programs in these areas increase both personal and professional performance and reduce employee stress. We have to commit to building trust at both ends of the career funnel.

Focus on health and wellness: This is crucial for employers and universities. In 2012, the World Health Organization predicted that depression will be the leading cause of illness and disability in the workplace by 2030. We are here now. Promoting healthy habits related to sleep, nutrition, exercise, mindfulness and social connection supports student success while studying, but also puts them on the path to a better life afterwards.

We have done a lot of work to promote a campus environment that promotes health and to create opportunities to slow down, think and have time for contemplation and social connection. And integrating these opportunities into your career is also necessary. Burnout is an important workplace problem that some companies address with similar wellness initiatives. This is an area for further development for all of us.

Work is only part of her life: One of the things anyone who has ever managed a workforce understands is that people, for better or worse, bring their personal lives into their work environment. So if you are stressed about bills or have emotional problems, this affects your productivity and efficiency at work. This also affects how they interact with other employees and your workplace culture. Employers who hire many young university graduates will benefit from thinking holistically about their employees and doing everything possible to create the conditions for their prosperity. The result will be more committed, creative and productive employees.

Ultimately, today’s university graduates are a diverse and highly qualified cohort. Employers who know how to work with and promote these employees will now not only see the benefits of their contributions, but also prepare them for long and productive careers.

Adam Weinberg is the president of Denison University in Granville, Ohio. Laurel Kennedy is the Vice President for Student Development.