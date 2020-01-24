What to watch on Netflix Canada in February 2020

advertisement

WHAT WE CANNOT WAIT TO LOOK

Horse girl

Three years after the delightful medieval comedy The Little Hours, director Jeff Baena and actor Alison Brie come together for a completely different project: a psychological thriller about an introverted young woman who finds herself experiencing some very strange things – unless she doesn’t have any of them, that would be even scarier. Brie and Baena have written the script together and the producers are indie champions Jay and Mark Duplass (The One I Love, Safety Not Guaranteed). The supporting cast consists of Paul Reiser, Molly Shannon, Robin Tunney, Dylan Gelula, Matthew Gray Gubler, Toby Huss and at least one horse, so the title is not a fake or something. February 7

Locke & Key

Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones and Jackson Robert Scott as Tyler, Kinsey and Tyner, Kinsey and Tyner, Kinsey Bode Locke, three young brothers and sisters who discover the ghostly old family home of their deceased father, is filled with keys that have supernatural qualities … and that something creepy and evil that keys very much wants. February 7

Better Call Saul (season 4)

The brilliant, slow-burning prequel of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould begins its fifth season on February 23 at AMC, so you have a few weeks to catch up on season 4, which aired in the summer of 2018. (Yes, it’s a while ago, Gilligan and Gould took a year off to make the El Camino movie with Aaron Paul, which turned out to be pretty good for everyone.) This series of episodes is moving Jimmy McGill from Bob Odenkirk slowly but inevitably to the dark side of the law , who can only destroy his relationship with kind-hearted Kim Wexler (the remarkable Rhea Seehorn), while Mike Ehrmentraut (Jonathan Banks) irrevocably lifts his car to the criminal company of one Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito). And although we know how almost all of these characters will end up, it’s still a ride with white knuckles. February 9th

All bright spots

Jennifer Niven’s breakthrough for young adults in 2015 was frontal about serious problems such as mental illness and the fault of the survivor. It’s about two teenagers, Violet (Elle Fanning) and Theodore (Justice Smith), who meet when they plan to jump off a bridge; instead they become friends and ultimately lovers. Make sure you keep some Kleenex close by. February 28

To All The Boys: P.S. I still love you

In the first of two sequels to To All The Boys I Loved Before (based, as before, on Jenny Han’s novels), Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) go beyond their fake romance for a fake romance start a real relationship – which is immediately threatened by the arrival of John Ambrose (Jordan William Fisher), who received one of the letters from Lara Jean and is open to the entire romantic rival. Will Anna Cathcart get more to do as the chaotically neutral younger sister of Lara Jean Kitty? Will John Corbett adorably pick up their father? And what about Holland Taylor that joins the cast as a character named “Stormy”? We will discover it just before Valentine’s Day. 12th of February

A Shaun The Sheep movie: Farmageddon

It is five years ago that the endlessly charming stop-motion TV series from Aardman Animations ventured onto the big screen in a glorious, almost silent farce; now Shaun and his company are starting a whole new adventure when an alien crashes on Mossy Bottom Farm. Again, there is no spoken dialogue; again, the puns will come quickly and quickly. (See what we did there?) They loved it in the UK, which really is all the approval you need. February 14th

I’m not good with this

After turning the UK series The End Of The F *** ing World into a viral hit, Netflix, the show’s producer, Jonathan Entwhistle, worked with Stranger Things producers Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen to create another one to adapt Charles Forsman’s graphic novels: this is about an angry maverick (Sophia Lillis, who played the young Bev in it) whose anger about the people around her is starting to express itself in outbursts of violent psychokinetic energy. As it goes, that’s pretty good. February 26

Tom Papa: You are doing great!

Papa is the fast, brilliant host of the hit Sirius Radio Show Come To Papa, but he is also an excellent stand-up, one of the smoothest acts out there. That should come out in his newest special, which smiles because of climate change, work, living in New Jersey – you know, things that might scare us, but the perspective of the indigenous Garden State makes us feel reassured. February 4

Followers

With cult status for the Japanese Netflix series Terrace House, this drama series set in by Tokyo was a hit. It is directed by Mika Ninagawa and follows the lives of various young, attractive women, including a famous and successful fashion photographer and an aspiring actor. Ninagawa is also a photographer whose works are brightly colored, so expect a rich, lively visual palette for the series. February 27

Love is blind

The starting point of this original reality TV program from Netflix from the makers of Married At First Sight is simple: is love really important? During a whirlwind of three weeks, singles will chat with a number of potential partners hoping to find a future husband or wife. But it is only when they get proposals that they see what their fiance looks like. Although it sounds like it brings a few scandalous couples, in reality all participants are conventionally attractive. It’s not as heart-warming or addictive as Netflix’s other dating-reality show, Dating Around, but it’s a fun mess to devour in gloomy February, also known as the peak beer-watching season. February 13

FIXED BET

Crazy, stupid, love.

The vibes of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers that come from Ryan Gosling and the pairs of Emma Stone, originated in Crazy, Stupid, Love. Gosling thinks the delicious screwball throwback is flaunting his comic chops in a playboy role. His smoldering appearance is always derived from his skills, but he plays zen-dating with Steve Carrell’s soon-divorced husband. This Is Us-maker Dan Fogelman throws entertaining relationship mix-ups and his characteristic serendipitous twists, but without the serious atmosphere of his film Life Itself. February 1

Away with the wind

There is no excuse for racism in Gone With The Wind. The blockbuster classic paddles horrible stereotypes, expresses a preference for slaves who knew their role and romanticizes the Old South with every turn. This is the film that Hattie McDaniel made the first Black Oscar winner to play a mammy. Ignoring the film would be the same as trying to bury Hollywood’s racist history, while at the same time denying yourself the emotional intervention of the epic four-hour romance and the glorious chemistry between Clarke Gable and Vivien Leigh. February 1

8 miles

8 Mile is Rocky from hip hop: a crowd puller in which a white person is the triumphant underdog in a sport dominated by black men. The optics are not great, but the appeal of the film is just as unmistakable as the skill of Eminem. The Detroit rapper plays a fictional version of himself in a look back at his rut ​​before joining Dr. Dre met. The late director Curtis Hanson complements the environment – the routines and hostilities of the working class between grass fields and races – who have informed Eminem’s unique brand. He also sets up a show-stopping, rap-battle climax that you want to repeat. February 5

List of new titles available in February by date:

TV SHOWS

Comes in February

Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies

Taj Mahal 1989

February 1

Saint Seiya (season 6)

February 3

Team Kaylie: Part 3

February 4

Tom Papa: You are doing great!

February 5

The pharmacist

February 6

Cagaster Of An Insect Cage

The Flash (season 6, episode 10)

February 7

Dragons: Rescue Riders (season 2)

Locke & Key

My Holo love

Who killed Malcolm X?

February 9th

Better Call Saul (season 4)

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama

February 13

The Flash (season 6, episode 11)

Love is blind

Narcos: Mexico (season 2)

February 14th

Cable Girls: last season

February 17

The expanding universe of Ashley Garcia

February 19

Chef Show (part 3)

Vikings (season 3)

February 20

The Flash (season 6, episode 12)

Spectros

February 21st

Gentefied

Glitch Techs

Puerta 7

February 26

I’m not good with this

February 27

Altered Carbon (season 2)

The Flash (season 6, episode 13)

Followers

Happy! (season 2)

February 28

Babylon Berlin (season 3)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (season 2)

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

Queen Sono

Restaurants on the outskirts

Unstoppable

MOVIES

February 1

changeling

Crazy, stupid, love.

Darkest hour

Frost / Nixon

Away with the wind

Munich

Nights in Rodanthe

Postscript I love you

Red sparrow

The Adventures of Tintin

Wedding Crashers

You’ve got mail

February 3

Sordo

February 5

8 miles

Polly came

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason

La boda de la abuela

The country for the time

Public enemies

February 7

Horse girl

February 8th

The coldest game

February 9th

Polaroid

February 11

Camino A Roma

12th of February

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi

To All the Boys: P.S. I still love you

February 13

Dragon Quest Your Story

February 14th

Isi & Ossi

A Shaun The Sheep movie: Farmageddon

February 21st

Babies

Crasher system

February 26

Arrival

February 27

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution

February 28

All bright spots

La trinchera infinita

LAST CALL

TV series and films leave Netflix this month.

February 1

The Mindy Project (seasons 1-6)

February 14th

Nasty girls

February 19

Bates Motel (season 1-5)

February 25

Blade Runner 2049

February 28

Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy

