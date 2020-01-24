What to view: WGNT 27's primetime programming week of January 26, 2020

advertisement

January 26

JANUARY 26

BATWOMAN

“A non-birthday gift” – (8:00 AM to 9:00 PM ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

MAKE A WISH – On the birthday of the Kane sisters, Kate (Ruby Rose) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) compete with demons from the past, and an unexpected guest surprisingly appears in Gotham. Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson and guest starring Sam Littlefield. Mairzee Almas directed the episode written by Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux (# 111). Original air date 1/26/2020. Each episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and the CW App the day after the broadcast for free and without a subscription, registration or authentication required.

SUPER MAID

“Back From the Future – Part One” – (9: 00-10: 00 pm ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

JEREMIA JORDAN RETURN; DAVID HAREWOOD DIRECTS – While Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) tries to thwart a Toyman copycat, Winn Schott (guest star Jeremy Jordan) returns from the future. David Harewood directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & Katie Rose Rogers (# 511). Original air date 1/26/2020.

MONDAY JANUARY 27

ALL AMERICAN

“Protect Ya Neck” – (8:00 to 9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

INSIDE THE BUBBEL – With Tyrone (guest star Demetrius Shipp Jr.) back on the street, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) protects Coop (Bre-Z) and Laura (Monet Mazur) a bit overly and finds himself on unknown territory. Olivia (Samantha Logan) is nervous about her upcoming SoLA Muse Cotillion and tries to rely on Asher (Cody Christian), but he seems more focused on football than ever. Coop and Patience (guest star Chelsea Tavares) try to get into a rhythm again, but things get worse when Coop’s jealous streak comes out. Meanwhile, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) warns Billy (Taye Diggs) about what he sees on social media, making Billy a little worried. Jalyn Hall, Karimah Westbrook and Greta Onieogou also play a leading role. Dawn Wilkinson directed the episode written by Mike Herro & David Strauss (# 210). Original air date 1/27/2020.

BLACK LIGHTNING

“The Book of Markovia: Chapter Two” – (9: 00-10: 00 pm ET) (TV-14, DLSV) (HDTV)

THE HUNT – Jefferson (Cress Williams), Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer (China Anne McClain) discover that the ASA now hunts the entire Pierce family. Meanwhile, Lynn (Christine Adams) does the unthinkable. Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also play a leading role. Tasha Smith directed the episode written by Lamont Magee (# 311). Original air date 1/27/2020.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 28

SPECIAL OF AN HOUR

“Arrow: Hitting the Bullseye” – (8: 00-9: 00 pm ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

A FOURING EPISODE – Get ready for the final with cast interviews by Stephen Amell and the cast of “Arrow” and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Beth Schwartz. Original air date 1/28/2020.

SERIES FINALE

ARROW

“Fadeout” – (9: 00-10: 01 pm ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

STEPHEN AMELL IS UNDERSTANDING AS THE GREEN ARROW; EMILY BETT RICKARDS RETURNS FOR THE FINAL SERIES OF “ARROW” – After eight seasons and the launch of numerous superheroes, the series concludes the story of the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell). Emily Bett Rickards returns as Felicity. James Bamford directed the episode written by Marc Guggenheim & Beth Schwartz (# 810). Original air date 1/28/2020.

WEDNESDAY JANUARY 29

RIVERDALE

“Chapter Sixty-Eight: Quiz Show” – (8: 00-9: 00 pm ET) (TV-14, LSV) (HDTV)

RIVERDALE HIGH VS STONEWALL PREP – Determined to give Frank (guest star Ryan Robbins) a second chance, Archie (KJ Apa) gives him a job at Andrew’s Construction. Betty (Lili Reinhart) uses her energy to defeat Bret (guest star Sean Depner) and defeat Stonewall Prep during the Quiz Show Championship, while Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) work together for an unlikely business venture. Finally Kevin’s (Casey Cott) date with a new candidate takes a strange and unexpected turn. Cole Sprouse, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos and Vanessa Morgan also play the lead. Chell Stephen directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan (# 411.) Original air date 29-1-2020.

NANCY DREW

“The Lady of Larkspur Lane” – (9:00 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV)

SEARCH – While Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew are following the latest Lucy Sable lead, they are also trying to figure out who tried to kill Ryan (Riley Smith), which led to a surprising revelation. Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Scott Wolf and Alvina August also play a star. Greg Beeman directed the episode written by Erika Harrison (# 112). Original air date 1/29/2020. Each episode of NANCY DREW can be streamed free of charge and without a subscription, registration or authentication on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after the broadcast.

THURSDAY JANUARY 30

TOP NATURAL

“The Gamblers” – (8: 00-9: 00 pm ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

YOU NEED TO KNOW WHEN I NEED TO FOLD IT “EM – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) push their luck into a winner-takes-everything pool. In the meantime, Castiel (Misha Collins) hunts for a so-called murderer, but not for reasons one might think. Charles Beeson directed the episode with story from Meredith Glynn & Davy Perez and teleplay from Meredith Glynn (# 1511). Original air date 1/30/2020.

LEGACIES

“Which Cupid problem?” – (9: 00-10: 00 pm ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

LOVE IS IN THE AIR WHEN CUPID ARRIVES IN MYSTIC – After Hope has learned that Josie, Lizzie, and Alaric are in trouble, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) takes the lead to save them. Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) seizes the opportunity to keep an eye on the latest monster in the city to prove himself useful. Elsewhere, MG’s (Quincy Fouse) attempt at a perfect first date with Kym (guest star Ebboney Wilson) takes a disastrous turn when Hope calls in his help in her plan. Chris Lee also plays the lead role. Darren Grant directed the episode written by Penny Cox & Cynthia Adarkwa (# 211). Original air date 1/30/2020.

FRIDAY JANUARY 31

CHARMED

“Dance Like No One is Witching” – (8: 00-9: 00 pm ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

THE RISK WORTH – When Harry (Rupert Evans) has a mysterious disease, Macy (Madeleine Mantock), Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Abigael (Poppy Drayton) must work together to save his life, and Macy turns to Julian (guest star) Eric Balfour) for help. Meanwhile, Jordan (Jordan Donica) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) go on a dangerous mission in New Orleans. Michael Allowitz directed the episode written by Christina Piña and Nicki Renna (# 211). Original air date 1/31/2020.

DYNASTY

“A wound that will never heal” – (9: 00-10: 00 pm ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

WHACK-A-MOLE – With Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) back in the picture, Blake (Grant Show) tries to comfort Cristal (Daniella Alonso), while he is also working to repair himself. Fallon (Liz Gillies) decides to expand her empire and asks Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley) for a favor. Sam’s (Rafael De La Fuente) love life continues to heat up, and Colby is forced to consider fewer options for his plan. Kirby (Maddison Brown) and Adam (Sam Underwood) form an unlikely friendship. Also with Alan Dale and guest with Daniel di Tomasso. Brandi Bradburn directed the episode written by Bryce Schramm (# 311). Original air date 1/31/2020.

.

