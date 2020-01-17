What to view: WGNT 27's primetime programming week from January 19, 2020

advertisement

A look at every show on WGNT 27 Primetime during the week of January 19

SUNDAY JANUARY 19

BATWOMAN

“How strange everything is today!” – (8: 00-9: 00 pm ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

AFTERMATH – While Gotham is responding to the uncomfortable encounter of Batwoman (Ruby Rose), Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is celebrating her ultimate revenge action with Mouse (guest star Sam Littlefield). A ruined Mary (Nicole Kang) focuses on the test of Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott), while Sophie (Meagan Tandy) unexpectedly seeks advice about her love life. As they tackle the latest threat to Gotham, Luke (Camrus Johnson) gives priority to protecting the secret of Batwoman, and Kate must decide what she is willing to do to honor the identity of Batwoman … and her own. Jeff Hunt directed the episode written by Caroline Dries (# 110). Original air date 1/19/2020. Each episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and the CW App the day after the broadcast for free and without a subscription, registration or authentication required.

SUPER MAID

“The Bottle Episode” – (9: 00-10: 00 pm ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

MEAGHAN RATH GUEST STARS – The subsequent complications of the crisis make Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) face a chaotic threat. Tawnia McKiernan directed the episode with a story from Derek Simon and teleplay from Nicki Holcomb & Jen Troy (# 510). Original air date 1/19/2020.

MONDAY, JANUARY 20

ALL AMERICAN

“One of Them Nights” – (8: 00-9: 00 pm ET) (Content Ratings TBD) (HDTV)

RE-CLAIM YOUR LIFE – Dillon (Jalyn Hall) is angry that Spencer (Daniel Ezra) was not there, so Spencer tries to make it up by helping him sell tickets for the Coop (Bre-Z) show but they are confronted with the police instead. Elsewhere, Coop is shocked by Tyrone (guest star Demetrius Shipp Jr.), but luckily she knows that Preach (guest star Kareem J. Grimes) is sitting in her corner. Billy (Taye Diggs) tries to force Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Olivia (Samantha Logan) to hang out with him and make memories, but everything is not going according to plan, giving Olivia an idea about reporting injustice. Meanwhile, Layla (Great Onieogou) has a bond with a new friend who understands what she is going through, but she realizes that Spencer and Olivia are there for her too. Cody Christian, Monet Mazur and Karimah Westbrook also play a leading role. Erica Watson directed the episode written by Jameal Turner & Cam’ron Moore (# 209). Original air date 1/20/2020.

BLACK LIGHTNING

“The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Reborn Blessings and Curses” – (9: 00-10: 00 pm ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

LYNN’S PROBLEMS BEGIN TO INTENSIFY – Jefferson (Cress Williams) navigates his new reality after the Red Wave events, and Lynn’s (Christine Adams) determination to save the meta children deepens her problems. Meanwhile, Anissa / Blackbird (Nafessa Williams) faces new challenges. Finally, the band of Jennifer (China Anne McClain) with Brandon (guest star Jahking Guillory) starts to grow. James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also play a leading role. Tasha Smith directed the episode written by Lamont Magee (# 310). Original air date 1/20/2020.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 21

ARROW

“Green Arrow & The Canaries” – (8: 00-9: 00 pm ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

STAR CITY 2040 – It is the year 2040 in Star City and Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara) has everything she could ever have wished for. However, when Laurel (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) suddenly reappear in her life, things take a shocking turn and her perfect world is upset. Laurel and Dinah follow an abducted victim with direct ties to Mia and they need her help. Knowing that it will change everything, Mia cannot help but be a hero and she, Laurel and Dinah are once again tackling the city. Tara Miele directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Marc Guggenheim & Jill Blankenship & Oscar Balderrama (# 809). Original air date 1/21/2020.

SEASONAL PREMIERE

DC’S LEGENDS OR TOMORROW

“Meet the Legends” – (9: 00-10: 00 pm ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION – Sara (Caity Lotz), Ray (Brandon Routh) and Mick (Dominic Purcell) are shocked to discover that the legends have become famous. It seems that everyone but Sara loves the spotlight, so much so that they invite a documentary crew aboard the Waverider to film them while investigating a strange new flash in the timeline. The legends discover that their new problem is none other than Rasputin, who happens to come from hell, and it is perhaps harder than they thought. Meanwhile, Constantine (Matt Ryan) thinks he knows the reason behind these new blips and informs the team that it will not be easy to beat. Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan and Olivia Swann also play the lead. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & James Eagan (# 501). Original air date 1/21/2020.

WEDNESDAY JANUARY 22

RIVERDALE

“Chapter Sixty-Seven: Varsity Blues” – (8: 00-9: 00 pm ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

SPIRIT WEEK – While Riverdale High is preparing for the championship football game against Stonewall Prep, Betty (Lili Reinhart) starts working on a story about the rivalry between the schools. Archie (KJ Apa) is in conflict when Mary (guest star Molly Ringwald) tells him about the troubled past of Uncle Frank (guest star Ryan Robbins). Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) takes on Mrs Appleyard (guest star Emily Tennant), the school’s new cheerleading coach, and Veronica (Camila Mendes) hits a roadblock with her latest Luna Rum recipe. Ultimately, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is forced to choose a party after the benefits of attending Stonewall Prep begin to disrupt his personal life. Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also play a leading role. Roxanne Benjamin directed the episode written by Aaron Allen (# 410.) Original air date 22/01/2020.

NANCY DREW

“The Phantom of Bonny Scot” – (9:00 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET) (TV-14, S) (HDTV)

NANCY IS ON MISSION TO DELETE HER DAD’S NAME – When Nancy’s (Kennedy McMann) search for Carson’s (Scott Wolf) name clashes with Owen’s (guest star Miles G. Villanueva, “The Resident”) seeking justice for the victims of the Bonny Scot, she will have to decide how far she is willing to go to get her father out of prison. Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Riley Smith and Alvina August also play a leading role. Sydney Freeland directed the episode written by Katherine DiSavino & Lisa Bao (# 111). Original air date 1/22/2020. Each episode of NANCY DREW can be streamed free of charge and without a subscription, registration or authentication on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after the broadcast.

THURSDAY JANUARY 23

TOP NATURAL

“The Heroes Journey” – (8:00 AM to 9:00 PM ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

DON’T KNOW WHAT YOU HAVE BEEN – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) set out to help an old friend, but it seems that their happiness is finally used up and that they are the ones maybe in need of rescue. John Showalter directed the episode written by Andrew Dabb (# 1510). Original air date 1/23/2020.

LEGACIES

“This is why we do not entrust plans to babies” – (9:00 AM to 10:00 PM ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

HAPPY COVENDAY – As the witches of the Salvatore School come together to celebrate Coven Day, the newest monster infiltrating the school goals Alyssa Chang (guest star Olivia Liang) and the other students by spreading discord and creating chaos among the covens. Elsewhere, Alaric (Matthew Davis), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Josie (Kaylee Bryant) are looking for a solution that protects Josie from the dark magic in the mora miserium. Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) is tired of feeling powerless next to Hope and asks her to give self-defense training. Alaric’s past is finally coming back to haunt him. Quincy Fouse and Chris Lee also play the lead role. America Young directed the episode written by Adam Higgs & Josh Eiserike (# 210). Original air date 1/23/2020.

FRIDAY JANUARY 24th

CHARMED

“Curse Words” – (8: 00-9: 00 pm ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

CHANGED FATES – Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Mel (Melonie Diaz) fear that the curse of Jordan (Jordan Donica) is alive and kicking. Macy (Madeleine Mantock) and Harry (Rupert Evans) confront unspoken feelings. Poppy Drayton also stars. Doug Aarniokoski directed the episode written by Aziza Aba Butain and Joey Falco (# 210). Original air date 1/24/2020.

DYNASTY

“Which sorrows are you drowning?” – (9: 00-10: 00 pm ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

FORCE FOR GOOD – Anders (Alan Dale) seeks help finding Kirby (Maddison Brown), so Fallon (Liz Gillies) gathers Sam (Rafael De La Fuente), Colby (Sam Adegoke), Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley), and reluctantly, Adam (Sam Underwood), for the mission. Cristal (Daniella Alonso) and Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) have a historical epic encounter. Grant Show also stars. Pascal Verschooris directed the episode written by Libby Wells (# 310). Original air date 1/24/2020.

