“There are oppressed, but sometimes there are oppressed,” quipped Pope Francis as he continued his catechesis about the beatitudes and considered: “Blessed are those who mourn because they are to be comforted.” “They have a stony heart and have forgotten how to cry,” said Francis, and there is a need to “revive people who do not know how to be moved by the pain of others.”

Thinking about the second beatitude, the Pope explained that the verb in Greek is active and not passive. It is not that the blessed mourn, but that they grieve and cry inwardly.

It is an attitude that was at the center of Christian spirituality and that the Desert Fathers, the first monks in history, “penthos,” This is, An inner pain that opens up for a relationship with the Lord and with the neighbor; a renewed relationship with the Lord and neighbor.

The Pope said that as the Scriptures understand, this grief is expressed in someone else’s death or suffering. But it can also be expressed about sin: “Tears flow over sin – for our own sin when the heart bleeds because of the pain of having offended God and others.”

Mourning for sin is different from getting angry because you made a mistake: “This is pride,” the Pope said, unlike those who “mourn for evil, for the good that was left out for.” the betrayal of the relationship with God ”.

Pope Francis said that understanding sin is “a gift from God”.

“Let us think of the crying of Saint Peter, which leads him to a new and much truer love: tears that purify, that renew. … We alone are unable to understand sin. It is a grace that we have to ask for. Lord, may I understand the evil that I have done or that I can do. This is a very great gift, and after we understand this, the grief of repentance comes. “

One of the first monks, Ephrem the Syrian, says that a face washed with tears is indescribably beautiful (cf. Asketendiskurse). The beauty of repentance, the beauty of tears, the beauty of repentance! … God always forgives: Let us never forget that. The problem is that we get tired of asking for forgiveness, wrapping ourselves up in ourselves and not asking for forgiveness. That’s the problem; but he is there to forgive.

If we keep in mind that God “does not act with us according to our sins, nor remunerates us for our misdeeds” (psalm103: 10), we live in mercy and compassion, and love appears in us. May the Lord grant us to love in abundance, to love with a smile, with closeness, with service and also with grief.