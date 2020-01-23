What to expect from the 2020 Grammy Awards

advertisement

The 2020 Grammy Awards are just a few days away and some of the best and brightest country stars will be attending the biggest music night of the year.

Country stars are involved in all aspects of the 2020 Grammy Awards. They achieve nominations in all genre categories, appear and present.

Read on to find out everything we can expect at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

who

Women in country music are again the nominees for the 2020 Grammy Awards. Tanya Tucker is the most nominated country artist, the four nicks for the song of the year, the best country album, the best country solo performance and got the best country song. Tucker and Lil Nas X will be nominated in the mainstream categories of all genres in 2020, while country stars will compete against each other in a number of country-specific categories at the 2020 Grammys.

Blake Shelton will enter the Grammy Awards stage with Gwen Stefani on Sunday night to perform “Nobody But You”, their latest duet. Lil Nas X will also be in the spotlight, and Brandi Carlile and Tucker will appear as part of a tribute to John Prine, who will receive the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020. The full list of announced Grammy cast members for 2020 is:

Aerosmith + Run-DMC (probably “Walk This Way”)

Ariana Grande

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, “Nobody Except You”

Billie Eilish

Bonnie Raitt (John Prine Tribute Performance)

Brandi Carlile (John Prine tribute achievement)

Camila cabello

Charlie Wilson

Demi Lovato

THEIR.

John Legend, Joshua Bell, Camilla Cabello, Gary Clark Jr., Common, Misty Copeland, Lang Lang, Cyndi Lauper, Ben Platt, War and Contract, “Fame: I Sing the Body Electrically”

Jonas Brothers

Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus + friends, “Old Town Road”

Lizzo

Rosalia

Tanya Tucker (John Prine tribute performance)

Tyler the creator

Shania Twain and Keith Urban are among the moderators of the 2020 Grammy Awards and participate in an outstanding list that includes Jim Gaffigan, Trevor Noah, Common, Cynthia Erivo, Billy Porter, Stevie Wonder, Ava DuVernay and Bebe Rexha, and Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

Alicia Keys will host the Grammy Awards in 2020.

What

The Grammy Awards are billed as Music’s Biggest Night, and a Grammy win is a high point in an artist’s career. “Grammy Winner” is an award that recognizes an artist for life and for history. The Grammy Awards will be 62 years old in 2020.

When

The 2020 Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, January 26th, at 8:00 p.m. CET.

Where

The 2020 Grammy Awards will be presented at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Why

The Grammy Awards recognize the musicians who had the greatest impact on the music world in the previous funding period. The Grammys recognize artists from all genres and the live show with its all-star cast often generates some of the most discussed moments in music for the whole year.

