What to do this week in Toronto: January 20-25

These are our top choices for events for the week of January 20-25.

Community

Policy and politics

Jane Philpott, Lisa Raitt and Megan Leslie discuss modern leadership.

January 20th. Isabel Bader Theater. 6 pm Free. RSVP at petersonjan20.eventbrite.ca.

Is privacy possible in the proposed Toronto sidewalk or a “Smart City”?

Privacy expert Andrew Clement and York Social Science professor Natasha Tusikov discuss privacy issues raised by Sidewalk Lab’s “Smart City” proposal for the Port Lands.

January 22nd. Rogers Communications Center (room 103). 7-9 pm. Free. cfe.ryerson.ca/events.

TRANScend / TRANSform: a Teach-In with Trans Folks & Bondgenoten

Authors Gwen Benaway and Kai Cheng Thom and activists Monica Forrester and Chanelle Gallant inform the general public about issues affecting the trans community.

January 23rd. The community center 519. 19-9 hours. Free. Facebook.com.

Music

Chilly Gonzales

The piano impresario returns home to perform its celebrated Solo Piano series.

January 20th. Roy Thomson Hall. 20 hours $ 39.50- $ 79.50. roythomsonhall.com.

Jean-Michel Blais

The acclaimed pianist from Montreal recently released his soundtrack to Xavier Dolan’s Matthias & Maxime, with whom he will perform during this show from Roy Thomson Hall.

21st of January. Roy Thomson Hall. 20 hours $ 34.50. roythomsonhall.com

Alex Cuba

The Cuban-Canadian artist plays a release show for his new album, Sublime, which includes collaborations with some Cuban legends.

21st of January. Mod Club. roythomsonhall.com

ROM After Dark: Lunar

The restarted Friday evening party of the museum starts with a New Year’s Eve celebration.

January 25. Royal Ontario Museum. 7-11: 30 a.m. $ 24- $ 30. rom.on.ca/rad.

Films

The Art, Architecture, Design Film Festival

Screen with design documents during the tail of the design week. View more DesignTO picks here.

January 22-26. Hot Docs Cinema. $ 17, pass on $ 99. hotdocscinema.ca/aadff.

What will you do when the world is on fire?

Roberto Minervini’s striking and intimate documentary about African working-class workers in New Orleans screens as part of the Royal Gold Black series. Judy Hill, who can be seen in the film, will participate in a Skype Q&A after the screening.

January 26. Royal Cinema. 4 pm. $ 12. eventbrite.ca.

Stage

Suitcase / Adrenaline

Ahmad Meree’s double account of the lives of refugees in Canada.

Opens January 21 in Theater Passe Muraille. See list.

Marjorie Prime

The esteemed actor Martha Henry plays the lead role in this play about an octogenarian and a robot.

In previews from January 26 at the Coal Mine Theater. See list.

Art

Expanding the frame: 40 years of TPW gallery

Photo exhibition looks back on the role of the influential Toronto Gallery in advocating the cultural recognition of photography in Canada.

January 22 to April 5. Ryerson Image Center. Reception 6-8 pm on January 22. Ryersonimagecentre.ca.

Winter openings for power stations

Major solo exhibitions of emerging international artists Naufus Ramírez-Figueroa and Dawit L. Petros open in the Power Plant.

January 25 to May 10. Opening party 8-11 pm on January 24. Thepowerplant.org.

Night Of Ideas: Being alive

Annual worldwide art event with a keynote by curator / transactivist Paul B. Preciado, opening of the Lorenza Böttner exhibition and more.

January 25. Art Museum in U from T. 5 p.m. – 2 p.m. Free. artmuseum.utoronto.ca.

AGO All hours

Local R&B talent, experimental electronic act SlowPitchSound and poet Lillian Allen perform at the Art Gallery of Ontario seasonal gallery.

January 25. Art Gallery of Ontario. 10.30 am – 10 pm, all ages. Free with access. ago.ca.

