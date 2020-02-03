Advertisement

These are our top event tips for the week from February 3rd to 9th. You can find more event lists at nowtoronto.com/events.

community

Sorauren farmers market

Knitting workshops, traders, music and more.

February 3 Sorauren Park Field House. 3 – 7 p.m. Free. soraurenmarket.com.

Traffic-related air pollution and justice in the context of urban sustainability

Julian Marshall, a professor at the University of Washington, gives a lecture on the intersection of air pollution, traffic, environmental justice and public health.

February 5th. George Ignatieff Theater. 5 p.m. Free. Register at uttri.utoronto.ca/events.

music

Michael Kiwanuka

The British soul singer / songwriter goes into fiery protest music.

February 6th. Rebel. Doors at 7 p.m., of all ages. $ 25- $ 40. ticketmaster.de.

Roddy Ricch

This rapper can be found everywhere in the alternative universe of the Spotify charts. Catch him while he’s hot.

February 6th. Phoenix concert theater. Doors at 7 p.m., of all ages. $ 26.50. ticketweb.de.

Metronomy, Charlotte Adigéry

The earwig-oriented British pop group set off with the aspiring Belgian-Caribbean pop musician as an opener.

February 8th. Danforth Music Hall. 7pm $ 35. ticketmaster.de.

Jeremy Dutcher: Unplugged

The composer and opera tenor, who won the Polaris Prize, shows an intimate show at the Aga Khan Museum.

February 8, 8 p.m. $ 30- $ 40. Agakhanmuseum.org.

Movie

Angela Schanelec

Last year’s Berlinale winner for best director takes part in an evening screening of her film Afternoon 2007.

February 5th. TIFF Bell Lightbox. 9:15 p.m. $ 14. tiff.net.

stage

That was the world

Ellie Moon’s Asking For It was one of the most discussed pieces of 2017 that premiered when Harvey Weinstein and the first #MeToo allegations came out. With this play, the playwright is now taking over the science and decolonization through a white professor (main theater director R.H. Thomson), who is dissatisfied with the appointment of a new teaching staff.

Opens on February 5th. Tarragon Extra Space. $ 22- $ 65. See listing.

Hansel and Gretel

Engelbert Humperdinck’s opera receives a new Toronto-directed production directed by Against the Grain, Joel Ivany, with Emily Fons and Simone Osborne as fairy tale protagonists of the same name. Canadian superstars Russell Braun and Krisztina Szabó complete the cast. The designs – including Ming Wong’s costumes and S. Katy Tucker’s sets and projections, reminiscent of modern Toronto – look stunning.

Opening on February 6th. Four Seasons Center. coc.ca.

Books

Futures: Desmond Cole

The Toronto-based journalist and activist discusses his debut book “The Skin We ‘In”, which documents 12 months in the struggle for the liberation of black people. Read our interview with Cole about the book here.

February 5th. Ontario Art Gallery. 7 p.m. Free. Advance booking for advance tickets. vor.ca

Douglas Gary Freeman: Exile Blues

The Toronto-based author speaks about his novel on the study of exile and racial relations in the USA with the American Prof. Akwasi Owusu-Bempah.

February 6th. Toronto reference library. 7 p.m. Free. tpl.ca

Until we’re free: Start thinking about Black Lives Matter In Canada

Black Lives Matter-Toronto members, Rodney Diverlus, Sandy Hudson and Syrus Marcus Ware, publish an anthology on the activist movement.

February 9th. Lula lounge. 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Free. See listing

@nowtoronto

