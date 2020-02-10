art

Winter air exhibition

Experience 21 cocoon light installations.

Until March 29th. Ontario Place. 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Free. ontarioplace.com.

ROM After Dark: Desire

The second edition of the museum’s after-hour party features art, music, and burlesque performances for Valentine’s Day.

14th of February. Royal Ontario Museum. 7 – 11:30 p.m. $ 24- $ 30. rom.on.ca/rad.

music

Rapsody

The soulful, inspiring rapper brings her with A Black Woman Created This tour to Toronto, right on time for Black History Month. She will perform songs from her latest album EVE, which recognizes 15 inspiring black women.

13th February. Toy box. Doors 8pm, of all ages. $ 25. ticketweb.de.

Wavelength Winter solid

The Toronto indie music series will be 20 years old and its annual anniversary festival will be a 20 act review / outlook. Haviah Mighty, this year’s winner of the Polaris Prize, receives the best prizes and shares the space with Lou Phelps, Desiire, TRP.P, Kaia Kater, LAL, Owen Pallett’s band Les Mouches and others.

February 13-16. Different venues. Festival pass $ 50. wellenlängenmusik.de.

Movie

An intimate evening with Spike Lee

The Toronto Black Film Festival awards the New York filmmaker an award for his life’s work.

13th February. Queen Elizabeth Theater. 7pm $ 59.99- $ 99.torontoblackfilmfestival.com.com.

TIFF Next Wave Film Festival

The film festival for people under the age of 25 offers a mix of new films and throwback films as well as a conversation with Waves actor Kelvin Harrison Jr.

February 13-16. TIFF Bell lightbox. $ 11.50- $ 24, lots of events for everyone under 25 for free. Tiff.net/nextwave.

stage

Hamilton

Yo! Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hugely popular hip hop musical about America’s founding fathers finally comes to town for a limited time.

February 12 – May 17. Ed Mirvish Theater. $ 50 – $ 250, Premium $ 500. See listing.

error

The extremely talented Yolanda Bonnell presents her solo exhibition on the journey of an indigenous woman through a trauma spanning generations.

February 11-22. Passe Muraille Theater. $ 17- $ 38 with pwyc option for matinee shows. See listing.

Grounded

Carly Street (Venus In Fur), who won the Dora Prize, plays a fighter pilot whose life takes place in George Brant’s play.

February 14-29. Tramway Crowsnest. $ 20- $ 29. See listing.

Books

Sharon Olds

The American poet, who won the Pulitzer Prize, reads from her latest Arias collection.

13th February. Bram & Bluma Appel Salon. 7 p.m. Free. tpl.ca/appelsalon.

@nowtoronto