It’s hard to exaggerate how frustrating it is to look after your spouse, who goes completely unnoticed. “You didn’t notice that I made an appointment to come home 15 minutes earlier.” “You didn’t notice that I did the cleaning”; “You didn’t notice that I was taking care of the kids so you could have some rest.” The defendant’s answer is often: “Of course I noticed it. I just didn’t mention it, that’s all.” And that’s the problem – not knowing it is enough; you have to say that too.

To love means to be careful

If we have noticed that our partner has looked after us but we do not thank them, it is likely that we do not quite know how much this effort means for our spouse. He or she may ask, “If my partner is so blind to my attentions and gestures, do they really love me?” Such a lack of recognition can be felt and interpreted as a lack of love. If we really love someone, shouldn’t we have eyes to see and interpret the meaning of their little gestures?

Imagine this scenario: when he dies, a man stands in front of the gates of heaven before Saint Peter, pointing out that he has often failed to meet the needs of his family. The man protests: “But believe me, dear St. Peter, I have always fulfilled all the reasonable requirements of my loved ones. Unless the only explanation may be that I did not notice what they wanted …” St. Peter: “That is exactly what you are accused of … you did not notice it.

Yes, really, to love means to draw attention to yourself. The ability to do this day after day remains in awe of your spouse. So let’s open the eyes of our heart. Let us be hypersensitive to our spouse’s little friendliness. And without false modesty, we tell them that their love-inspired gestures won’t go unnoticed or ignored.

By the way, it is also a good opportunity to thank the Lord, who is surely the heart of these small but wonderful kindnesses!

Father Denis Sonet