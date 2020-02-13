I am a Jewish Israeli lawyer, married to a Palestinian living in Ramallah. After wandering around the world for years, we returned to the West Bank with our two children, 5-year-old Forat and 2-year-old Adam. We try to live an ordinary life in an extraordinary and unforgiving reality that I will share with you here. (Click here to read all previous posts.) I’ve changed the names of the people on the blog, including my own. “Umm Forat” means “mother of Forat” in Arabic.

***

“Ima, Adam throws a shoe on the cat again!” Forat called from the garden. I looked out of the kitchen window. The black kitten showed up five days ago. Osama heard her meow beneath the pile of thorny cactus branches that he had uprooted, right at Adam’s eye level. We waited a day but saw no signs of her mother or siblings. When we pulled her out of the branches, she pushed against the sliding glass door and asked to come in.

The other cats in the garden stared at her threateningly and hissed at her until she froze with fear, her lean body was tense and tense. I gave her leftovers, but she only smelled them. Under Google’s guidance, I examined her teeth and the color of her eyes and came to the conclusion that she was about a month old. Why did her mother leave her while she was breastfeeding?

I found the phone number for Ginny, the American volunteer who rescued three kittens from the yard of our Philadelphia home and put them in a luxurious life in American adoptive homes. I have explained the situation.

“Call the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals,” she said.

“It’s different here,” I said. “Nobody will come. I wanted to ask what she can eat. ”

“Then call a veterinary clinic,” she insisted. “You can come and give her vaccinations.”

“There are thousands – no, tens of thousands – of street cats here,” I said. “There are no services for her and I cannot bring her to our home. I am allergic.”

At Ginny’s suggestion, I found a recipe for cat milk substitute on the Internet: cow’s milk, yogurt and egg yolk. The kitten stuck her face in the liquid, but mostly spread it on her whiskers. The internet warned that the mixture could only be a temporary alternative as it was difficult to digest.

The kitten cried day and night. I broke down one day.

“I’m ashamed,” I said to Osama.

“Why?”

“I bought the cat’s milk formula for the kitten for 75 shekels ($ 22).”

“You are joking.”

I hadn’t intended to. When I drove home, I passed a pet shop. I explained what I wanted in my awkward Arabic, and to my surprise the owner pointed to a dusty box on a high shelf behind the cash register with powdered cat milk formula. She refused to deduct more than five shekels from the original eighty. “It’s imported,” she said. “Expensive.”

Road signs leading travelers to Ramallah and Tel AvivEmil Salman

“I’ve had solidarity with mammals since the children were born,” I said to Osama. “The kitten wants to breastfeed.”

Adam took a branch from the garden and pushed it towards the kitten. “Aaahhhh !!” he was happy, laughed and danced. The rat-sized kitten looked sick. When she drank the formula, she made loud breathing noises as if her lungs were infected. I assumed her chances of survival were slim, even with the gourmet meals I gave her three times a day.

“Maybe we should call the church,” said Osama. “Maybe they can do something.”

“First let them help the kids sell chewing gum in front of the Qalandiyah checkpoint at eight in the morning,” I said. I felt guilty for not giving these seventy-five shekels to these children. With that amount, I could buy twenty packets of chewing gum and maybe get a child to go home earlier. Or not.

Qalandiyah is no man’s land where the Palestinian police are not authorized to enforce the law and the Israeli army has no interest in enforcing the law.

I wondered how Forat had experienced our withdrawal from a rich country like the United States to Palestine, or even the impossible crossings that she and I made from Ramallah to Tel Aviv within an hour. There are rich people in Palestine – there are rich people everywhere – but Palestine lacks the infrastructure and services that can build sovereignty, control over resources, and good governance. Unfenced construction sites next to day care centers. No sidewalk, or worse, a sidewalk that borders a deep pit, without a wall that prevents a child from falling.

When we visited the new daycare and kindergarten at the height of the August heat, we checked how they heat the buildings in winter and whether there are exposed electric heaters. I remember years ago on one of my first visits to Ramallah, a lawyer who joined me for work meetings turned my attention to cooking gas cans in the kitchen of a house where children lived.

“It’s so dangerous,” he whispered in my ear. Now we are also storing our gas canisters in a house where children live, otherwise how can we cook them dinner?

During a rare visit from Osama on the other side of the dividing wall – we got him an entry permit to Israel to escort Forat to a doctor’s appointment – he stared at the playground next to the clinic in Tel Aviv – the shadow, the padded mats on the floor, the sign with the date of the last municipal security inspection – and, referring to the Israeli authorities, asked me, “Are you serious?” I assumed Forat also compared it to the playgrounds in Ramallah, which are nice but mostly without shadows, strewn with broken glass bottles and with swings with torn metal chains.

Qalandiyah Checkpoint, West Bank, June 2019. Emil Salman

A hysterical cat cry. “Imaaaa !!” Forat pointed to Adam, who was holding the kitten by her tail and lifting her to his face to examine her up close.

“Adam! Put the cat down! It hurts!”

Adam looked at me calmly and with scientific curiosity and laid the kitten down. I mean, he let go of her cock so that it fell and crashed into the garden tiles. She fled to a corner next to the kitchen door and curled up into a small, black, traumatized ball.

Maybe I’ll try to find someone to adopt them after all? Again, I was ashamed of the selective compassion that my privilege allows. I promised myself that on my next trip to the Qalandiyah checkpoint, I would buy chewing gum from the ten-year-old children who work day and night.

***

