Storm Ciara crushed the majority in the UK, including parts of Greater Manchester, on Sunday.

The Met Office set up a yellow weather warning for wind and a yellow warning for rain to warn people to only travel “when necessary”.

The water level of the rivers has risen in the northwest due to heavy rain and storm winds of up to 150 km / h.

The environmental agency has monitored the situation and has consequently set up a number of flood warnings and alarms.

There were 31 flood warnings in and around Greater Manchester and 13 flood warnings at 5 p.m. on Sunday 9 February.

In the evening, these numbers were reduced to nine warnings and 13 warnings – 22 flood warnings no longer existed.

Bury residents had to leave their homes, while property and businesses near the Mersey River in Stockport are on high alert.

Here is the advice on how to prepare for a flood and what to do if you are in a flood.

How to prepare for a flood

In the event of a flood alarm, you should prepare a bag of essential items to take with you when you have to leave your home. They could include things like medication, clothing, and important documents, the environmental agency said.

You need to review how to turn off gas, electricity, and water supplies, and consider how to keep your family and pets safe.

Make sure you are up to date with the latest alerts.

What to do during a flood warning

A flood warning means you have to act. Therefore, you need to do all of the above and also the following:

Bring family and pets to safety and take vehicles to a higher level if possible.

Make sure that more important items are carried up or in a safe place on the property.

If this is possible without danger, switch off the gas, electricity and water supply. However, never touch an electrical switch when you are in the water.

If necessary, attach protective products such as barriers and sandbags.

It is important that you are up to date as you follow these steps.

What to do in the event of a flood warning?

This warning level requires immediate action from those involved – this is the third and final flood warning.

If you are in imminent danger, call 999 and follow the instructions from the emergency services.

Make sure you have emergency equipment in your household that includes a flashlight with spare batteries, a cell phone with a charger, a change of warm clothes, and important numbers such as your home insurance contact and essentials such as food, water, and medication.

The agency says you shouldn’t drive or walk through the flood, as only 30 cm of fast flowing water could move your car.

Keep your family and pets away from the flood, which can contain dirt, sewage and chemicals.

For the latest information on flood warnings in Greater Manchester and information about whether your region is affected, see the website of the flood warning information service.