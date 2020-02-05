Advertisement

Q- I have been working as a manager in a mainland company based in the Emirate of Dubai since May 2019. The trial period stated in my employment contract is six months. There is currently one week left for completion. Due to the health status of my parents, I would like to retire from work and return home. However, my employment contract provides for three months’ notice. Can I withdraw from my employment relationship without observing the notice period? Do I have to give notice during the trial period?

Since you are employed by an employer based in the mainland of the United Arab Emirates, the provisions of Federal Law No. (8) of 1980 governing employment relationships in the United Arab Emirates (the “Labor Law”), the Ministerial Order (765) apply of 2015 on rules and conditions for termination of employment (Ministerial Decree No. 765 of 2015) and Ministerial Decree No. 766 of 2015 on rules and conditions for issuing a permit to an employee for employment with a new employer (Ministerial Decree No. 765 from 2015) 766 from 2015 ‘) are applicable.

Since you have not mentioned whether your employment contract is limited or permanent, your request will be answered taking into account the legal provisions that apply to both types of employment contract.

According to the provisions of Ministerial Decree No. 765 of 2015, a temporary employment contract between an employer and an employee can be terminated at any time if the employer or employee terminates the employment contract. This is in line with Article 1 (I) (5) of Ministerial Decree 765 of 2015, which states: “An employment relationship between employer and employee can be terminated as follows:

I – In the case of fixed-term contracts (approved by the Ministry for a maximum period of two years), an employment relationship is terminated if the following occurs:

5- Each party (employer or employee) acts unilaterally to terminate the contract without following the legal steps described in section (4) of this article and without reason for the non-compliance by the other party; in this case, the terminating party bears the legal consequences of early termination. “

It should be noted that a permanent employment contract between an employer and an employee can be terminated at any time if the employer or employee terminates the employment contract at any time. This is in line with Article 1 (II) (3) of Ministerial Decree 765 of 2015, which states: “An employment relationship between employer and employee can be terminated as follows:

II – In the case of open-ended (unlimited) contracts, an employment relationship is terminated if the following case occurs:

3- One party (employer or employee) acts unilaterally to terminate the contract without complying with the legal conditions described in (2) above and without reason for the non-compliance by the other party; in this case, the terminating party bears the legal consequences of early termination. “

If you do not comply with the notice period (three months) specified in the employment contract, you may be obliged to pay the employer remuneration for the number of days for which you have not met the notice period. This is in line with Article 119 of the Labor Code, which states: “If either the employer or the employee fails to give notice or the notice period is shortened, the party subject to notice pays the notice fee to another party” compensation instead of notice “regardless of whether whether the other party has suffered damage as a result of such neglect or a shorter termination. This compensation corresponds to the salary of the employee for the whole or the reduced period.The compensation instead of the termination is calculated on the basis of the last salary received for monthly, weekly, daily and hourly paid workers and the average daily wages referred to in Article 57 law in the case of persons that are paid piece by piece. “

In response to your request regarding the termination notice that will be served during the trial period, it may be noted that an employee may notify the employer of a termination notice during the trial period. However, it may be appropriate to point out that the termination of an employment contract within six months of the start may result in a ban on your employment for a certain period of time, according to the decision of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emirates (MOHRE). This is in line with Article 1 (I) (2) of Ministerial Decree No. 766 of 2015, which states: “The two parties (employee and employer) mutually agree to terminate the contract during his tenure, provided the employee has one Has completed a period of at least six months with the employer, with the latter provision being waived for employees who qualify for qualification levels 1, 2 and 3 according to the classification of the Ministry. “

Due to the above-mentioned provision of Ministerial Decree No. 766 from 2015, MOHRE may in future impose a ban on you if you are not a qualified specialist within the meaning of the MOHRE classification. It is therefore advisable to continue working until you have completed the trial period, as it will be completed in a week. You can then terminate the employment contract without adhering to the notice period and compensate your employer for monetary compensation instead of the termination. As mentioned in Article 1 of Ministerial Decree No. 766 of 2015, you can also contact your employer and request the mutual termination of your employment contract.

If the employer or the employee fails to deliver the notice to the other party, or if he shortens the notice period, the party obliged to give notice shall pay the other party a “compensation instead of the notice”.

