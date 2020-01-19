What the hell ?! Old Kent Road could get an alligator park

advertisement

An artistic impression. Probably the alligators don’t roam next to the visitors …

But it is true; Developer Avanton is asking for permission to build an alligator park and farm in a listed gas tank on Old Kent Road.

How do you imagine that when you come across it on Old Kent Road?

The gas storage facility would essentially be converted into a multi-storey glass conservatory with glass verandas. At a depth of 20 meters, the developer says, the gas holder is a good living space for the scaly residents, who have a number of deep water games at their disposal. The park would be open to visitors all year round, although it is not yet known how many alligators it would house.

A visitor center and education facility would also be part of the attraction – proposed as part of a £ 230m mixed-use project that includes hundreds of new homes, landscaped parks, and over 50,000 square feet of commercial space.

The proposed location for the alligator park and farm

Many will be rightly concerned about animal welfare.

Katheryn Wise, leader of the global animal welfare campaign, told Londonist:

We are very concerned about plans for an alligator park alongside property development in London. Alligators are wild animals that should be in their natural environment and are not part of a property development attraction. Not only is there no place for a wild animal in the busy and noisy environment of a property on Old Kent Road, the transportation and handling of these alligators are likely to cause unnecessary stress, anxiety and agitation. Exploiting wild animals to increase a property manager’s profits is the wrong message and we urge the company to reconsider their decision.

Avanton said it would not undertake such a project without further consultation with reptile and environmental experts.

In order to ensure the right temperatures for surviving, hatching and laying eggs, the gas holder would be provided with a special protective glass, according to Avanton, and using glass sliding panels in the winter garden the temperature could be increased or decreased depending on the animals’ needs.

Brize Norton in Oxfordshire already has a Crocodiles of the World attraction with crocodiles and alligators, while the London Zoo has Filipino crocodiles but no alligators.

There remains a broader argument as to whether such parks and zoos should even exist.

To update: Since then Avanton Londonist has informed that the alligator park and alligator farm are actually one of three concepts for the gas tank, the other of which is a lido and an “artistic garden”. Probably none of these alligators will be included and therefore appears to be more practical.

