The two-year ban on European competition in Manchester City could have a number of ramifications for the club.

In addition to losing access to the prestigious and lucrative Champions League, there could be other effects on the coaching staff and the squad.

Here the PA news agency analyzes some of the possible consequences for the reigning Premier League champion.

Guardiola’s future

Guardiola has won the Premier League twice with City, but must still lead the club to the success of the Champions League (Martin Rickett / PA)

The key question for City concerns the future of its world-class manager Pep Guardiola. The club saw him as the last piece of the puzzle when they brought him to the Etihad Stadium, the man who could bring their home success to the European stage. Guardiola often speaks of the Champions League as the most beautiful competition. Winning it has been the main goal of the club and Guardiola for some time, and without the carrot of that stake, speculation about the Spaniard’s commitment will increase. His contract runs until 2021, but has been claimed to include an interruption clause, rejected by the former boss of Barcelona and Bayern Munich, that he could leave this summer. He has repeatedly insisted that despite numerous rumors to the contrary, he intends to carry out his deal, but now people will wonder if this could change the picture.

Future of the main players

Sergio Aguero (left) and Kevin De Bruyne (right) are among the city’s most valuable assets (Peter Byrne / PA)

In addition to Guardiola, City may also be concerned about the future of some of its star players. Most of their valuable assets – Leroy Sane is the notable exception – are committed to long-term business, but this situation is something that other clubs may want to take advantage of. Players like Raheem Sterling (25) and Kevin De Bruyne (28) are in their prime and could become targets for some of the European giants. 31-year-old Sergio Aguero continues to excel at the highest level and would have no shortage of applicants as his contract expires in 2021.

Effects on possible signatures

Playing at the Etihad Stadium could be less tempting (Martin Rickeett / PA)

With Champions League football, Guardiola at the top and a star-studded squad – not to mention the enormous financial resources – City has an enormous appeal when it comes to signing new contracts. But if the first of these factors is gone and this also ends the other two, it becomes more difficult to sign players. You couldn’t even incentivize players to join a team that could qualify for the Champions League if the ban wasn’t reduced. The city is unlikely to shop in the bargain basement, but elite players and their agents will surely consider the matter.

The search for Guardiola’s successor is made more difficult

The ban could complicate the search for Guardiola’s last successor (Martin Rickett / PA).

Even without this situation, Guardiola’s long-term future was unclear. It will have been thought about what happens when he leaves. The club was shopping at the top of the market when it brought in the former Barcelona boss and they would expect them to be able to do this again. This ban could throw a wrench into the factories.