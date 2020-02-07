Earlier this week, Netanyahu made a trip to Uganda, another stop on his world tour that was preceded by visits to Washington and Moscow last week. And the rabbit de rigueur was pulled out of the hat in the form of a meeting with Sudanese President Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. This was a remarkable diplomatic achievement, the main purpose of which was to serve Netanyahu’s political goal of strengthening his image as a mega-statesman on the eve of the third election. It is likely that the Prime Minister’s Bureau is currently trying to arrange further such meetings – possibly with leaders from the Gulf States – before the vote on March 2.

These moves are also intended to reassure the right-wing people, disappointed by the broken promises of Netanyahu and his aides regarding the accelerated annexation of the settlements following the presentation of Donald Trump’s peace plan last week. The adviser to the president and son-in-law Jared Kushner put an end to Netanyahu’s expectations (for now) and effectively rejected Israel’s annexation movements before the elections. Kushner’s position, which seems to have Trump’s tacit approval, put the entire peace plan in the right proportions. In the meantime, its shortcomings – both in the eyes of the right and the left in Israel – continue to be exposed.

However, this should not necessarily reduce the diplomatic value of the meeting with the Sudanese leader. Netanyahu is consistently working to deepen Israel’s relations with Arab and Muslim countries, most of which are undercover, despite the fact that negotiations with the Palestinians (to which he himself made a significant contribution) have been a dead end. The Prime Minister recognized early on the conflict of interests between Israel and the Sunni regimes against the background of the double threat to both: the Iran-led Shiite alliance and Sunni jihadist organizations such as Al-Qaida and ISIS.

skip

– Haaretz Weekly Ep. 60

<noscript><iframe class="h-db" width="100%" height="180" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://omny.fm/shows/haaretz-podcast/netanyahus-annexation-nation-is-ready-to-strike-ag/embed?style=artwork&image=1&share=1&download=1&description=1&subscribe=1&foreground=222222&background=f3f3f3&highlight=09a5d9" seamless=""></noscript>

Netanyahu’s “annexation nation” is ready to strike again. ListenHaaretz Weekly Ep. 60

If relations really do thaw, Sudan could get some things from Israel. Including: technological and scientific help, help in the field of intelligence (not mentioned publicly, but certainly discussed) and above all access to the White House. Sudan, like other countries in the region, is aware of the strength of the bond between Netanyahu and the current US government. In a near-pariah state like Sudan, which after years of civil war, war crimes and involvement in regional terrorism is in dire need of Western rehabilitation, Israel is seen as an essential channel for the United States.

The rapprochement with the Americans is said to be a development that would complement a change that began a few years ago in Sudan. About a decade ago, Khartoum was deep in Iran’s pocket. Tehran transferred money to the regime and, in return, received valuable logistical support for the arms industry and arms smuggling. From 2009 to 2012, the foreign media reported a series of attacks attributed to Israel against weapon ships, smuggling convoys, and in one case, an arms factory in Sudan. Some of the attacks were by air; In one case, a naval commando unit is said to have raided.

For Iran, Sudan served as a central smuggling route and helped it carry out two missions: the transfer of arms to the Gaza Strip through its territory and from there to Egypt and Sinai (after Israel successfully stopped sea smuggling) and one way to the west , Arms smuggling into the Polisario underground, which has been trying to free the Spanish Sahara from Moroccan rule for more than four decades. Tehran’s campaign is running in all parts of the Middle East and North Africa. The current blocking efforts of the Sunni camp, the United States and its strategic ally Israel are being played out accordingly.

After the turmoil that struck the Arab world from 2010, the Gulf States put pressure on Sudan to move to their camp. Funding from Tehran has been displaced by Saudi money and economic aid from the United Arab Emirates. Sudan, for its part, contributed battalions of neglected young men who used the Saudis as cannon fodder in the Yemen civil war when they intervened on behalf of the regime and against the Houthi insurgents supported by Iran. This is the background that has allowed Israeli-Sudanese relations to warm up and Netanyahu-Burhan’s meeting this week in Entebbe.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude