SAN DIEGO – San Diegans have the chance to be heard in the area code for the 2020 election in March this year.

In a primary, the leading candidates will be selected who will take part in the parliamentary elections held in November. San Diegans will select candidates for federal, state, and local government offices.

Voters will also consider measures and proposals that affect their communities and vote for non-partisan positions, such as: B. the district supervisory authority. Be careful not to assume that the primaries are just a “preview” of the November elections – the March vote will determine some issues once and for all.

The presidential elections make the headlines – with a competitive field of Democrats vying for their party’s nomination for Donald Trump, which is practically unopposed in the Republican primary. But there are also many other important issues that voters can consider.

The city of San Diego has a chance to determine the candidates for our new mayor since Kevin Faulconer has reached his tenure. Residents can also choose five seats on the San Diego City Council and choose those responsible for topics ranging from homelessness to electric scooters.

All over the county, residents will vote for their congressional members, particularly in District 50, where former MP Duncan Hunter resigned due to an election campaign scandal. Hunter’s successor and members elected to other controversial seats will represent San Diego County in Washington.

