In 2020, the way an artist can put their music directly into the hands of their listeners is breathtaking. And as more and more musicians take matters into their own hands – either by avoiding the traditional advertising process, by surprising albums, or simply by contacting fans directly online – the question arises: does a band need a record label at all to record to blow up? Are labels no longer the “necessary evil” they once were?

Perhaps the concept of “evil” is part of the problem. At the height of its commercial viability, the music industry became known for its heartless practices and attitudes that preferred flat, easily digestible material over real artists. However, this shows the idea that record labels should by nature be positive forces in culture – something that ignores the basic truths of management.

“A company’s legal obligation is to maximize shareholder value. In other words, it’s not and shouldn’t be a charity,” said Finn McKenty, founder of the Punk Rock MBA. As a marketing director and designer who has worked with bands like Converge and A Day To Remember, Finn has learned through practice the basic realities that enable bands to get big or go broke. In his eyes, the concept of the evil, soulless music industry is more of a safe cliché than anything else. “Let’s say I’m an investor in the big bad record label and the people there are doing all those passion projects that aren’t profitable. I’ll be pretty pissed off! I’ll say,” Dude, I understand that you have all these bands like, but that’s my money you’re playing with! “I would actually argue that they have a legal and ethical obligation to their shareholders to maximize profits, not invest in bands that meet all the artistic criteria that the Think people are good music. “

“For example, dropping a really good band – sometimes it just has to be done,” he continues. “You can’t burn money for a band that isn’t financially viable, no matter how much everyone likes them or how nice they are. It’s like closing a business. I don’t think labels are so unethical because artists often do have a different view of what the world should be like that doesn’t always correspond to reality. ”

Finn addresses an important factor in the DIY ethos: public perception of the label system. In the eyes of most musicians and many fans, record labels have the double role of predatory capitalists and unfortunate thralls. For young talent, labels often feel that they exist to take ownership of your music, for enough money to book a studio, pay monthly rent, and create a range of shirts. For those bands that are achieving significant success, the label suddenly becomes a somewhat embarrassed parent who clears up clutter and tantrums while taking into account the musician’s financial reward.

This changed with streaming services and crowdfunding sites. YouTube, Bandcamp, Soundcloud and Spotify have made it possible for everyone to bring their art into the world with home recording devices and even sell merch or downloads to monetize their work. In the meantime, Kickstarter and GoFundMe were able to enable fans to give their favorite musicians money when it was time to raise enough money for touring or print merch, knowing that the majority of them were not renovating a manager’s corner office would fund. On social media, they could say what they wanted on a grand scale, regardless of what their label stood for.

That doesn’t mean that labels are not a force for good art. Finn notes that a particular label resonates with listeners because it fosters and sympathizes with the community, which enables him to curate art and culture for a particular type of listener. This can be seen historically in basic labels with which certain musical milestones would not exist – for example Megaforce (Thrash Metal), Epitaph (90s Punk) and Sumerian (Djent and Progressive Death Metal). These indies still exist today and continue to advocate certain styles of music that help certain types of fans feel less alone.

“I know there are people who will buy a 20 Buck Spin release just because the label logo is slapped on it,” said Dave Adelson, founder of Metal Indie 20 Buck Spin. Dave’s label is responsible for the releases behind many of the most popular modern underground metal artists (Khemmis, Pallbearer, Tomb Mold, and Spirit Adrift, to name a few), and sees his business as a way to break the constant, among other things. Dump the digital age and give fans a product they can trust. “Since there is always so much music, you have to have some kind of taste-maker, and labels serve this purpose well. But they are far more important in this regard than magazines and blogs. “

Dave notes that trust in digital media only goes so far. While it’s easy to go to Spotify or Bandcamp and assume that each band relies solely on streaming, vinyl sales continue to increase and printing merchandise takes a lot of time, effort, storage, and most importantly, money. Part of the beauty of a label is that they handle these things for bands that may not always understand what’s going on in them.

“Bands are generally not prepared for the time and effort it takes to get it right,” says Dave. “It is not enough just to sell at trade shows and on a single website. The album has to be in stores, both physical and online, overseas, etc. It takes a lot of necessary partnerships and it takes time to build those relationships and let them work in your favor. There are some bands out there who are willing to do all of this work, but most of them are not, even if they think they are, if physical media for music listeners completely disappears or become irrelevant, I think it’s pretty easy to imagine that you can have a world without labels. My only concern is that the world focuses more on singles than on actual albums, but maybe that will play out for people over the course of Time doesn’t matter. It would be for me. “

“I think there will always be a vibrant DIY scene, but in a digital market that is changing daily, it would be difficult for individual artists to record, tour and market / promote themselves while staying up to date “Says Scott Givens, Rock’s global SVP for eOne. Scott only plays a role in a larger, multinational entertainment company, but he still sees eOne as an “artist-friendly label” and his own role as a great band giving the opportunity to reach a wider audience.

“I think labels are as important as ever, if not more in 2020,” he says. “The amount of music released annually is huge, and the need for a good label partner that promotes artists and helps them to rise above the pack is key.”

Scott goes into one important point: whether labels are ethical or not is subjective and it is clear that they can benefit bands. However, your need is a different question. Dave from 20 Buck Spin admits that the disadvantage of labels is that they can take away part of a musician’s profits and affect what a band can or cannot record on their label. But portals like Bandcamp and Soundcloud allow artists to take full control of their financial destiny. As Finn McKenty quickly notes, it is perfectly feasible to do a fully DIY music project as long as artists are willing to put everything into their work.

“It is absolutely possible,” says Finn. “There are people who have been doing it for decades and it has been possible now more than ever. This whole idea that you have to tour and sell merch to make a living is nonsense – I think it is dogmatic leftover thinking from a time when that may have been true, and many of these musicians repeat or test things that have been said to them without ever questioning whether it is true, or testing it to see if it is true is perfectly possible, but there are a few things you need to change from a business perspective. ”

On the other hand, it is part of becoming a purely independent artist and getting rid of this antiquated way of thinking, to give up what many musicians have even started: the desire to be a rock star.

“I think to make Justin Bieber or Iggy Azalea or a giant megastar you probably need a big, giant machine behind it,” he says. “But I think it could exist for the kind of people reading this. There are tons of people who make a living all day long only from streaming. They don’t get rich, but they make a living. “

