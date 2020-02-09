Friday, Michigan State Sports director Bill Beekman hopped on a plane and flew to Boulder, CO where he would have met Colorado Head Coach, Mel tucker.

After the meeting, Tucker tweeted that although he was flattered by Michigan State’s offer, he was staying in Colorado.

– Publicity –

Embed from Getty Images

Beekman then boarded the plane and departed for the San Francisco Bay area where he met the 49ers’ defensive coordinator, Robert Saleh. Saleh also declined the offer, saying he had unfinished business in San Francisco.

– Publicity –

Beekman’s next flight, this Saturday, was in Cincinnati, OH where he would have met with the head coach of the Bearcats Luke Fickell Sunday morning.

Fickell is said to respond to the Spartans in the next 24 to 48 hours.

But now, according to a new report, Beekman’s plane is now headed for State College, Pennsylvania.

So who could Beekman talk to next?

My educated guess is that he will speak with Penn state co-defensive coordinator / safety coach Tim banks, who was born in Detroit, MI and played his college football at Central Michigan University. Whether or not Beekman questions him to become a head coach or to become Fickell’s defensive coordinator if he accepts the position at MSU, I don’t know.

Nation, how do you think this is going?

– Publicity –