The Allianz leagues in hurling and football seem to have started well. The blueprint of regular, competitive games held in the provinces’ venues in the early evening is exactly what the soccer championship needs.

Turning the league and championship over is one of the suggestions from the GAA matchmaking board. It’s a welcome suggestion, though the somewhat strange play-off system that accompanies it seems to give Division 4 district chiefs a better chance of winning the Sam Maguire than half of Division 1 teams, a reminder of that is saying that a camel is a horse designed by a committee.

To do justice to those involved, they said that the playoff element is up for debate.

Another GAA committee has two questions that remain unanswered about its rules: the first is the AFL grade in football; the second, a black card and a sin box for throwing.

The AFL mark has existed since the very first Australian rules were codified in 1859. The rule set 161 years ago says: “A player catches the ball directly from a kick with one foot to reach the mark and get a free kick , No opponent may come to the place where the mark was placed. “This rule is largely the same as today in the AFL, with the additional component that the ball has to travel at least 15 meters. In contrast to the clarity of the AFL, the equivalent currently being tested in Gaelic football was accompanied by a series of very precise guidelines that had to be revised even in the days before the league started.

If you declare that you are losing, this is both a rule in politics and a maxim of the rule-setter in sports.

The brand as a possession tool is crucial in the Aussie Rules and is in line with the rugby-like tackle rule, which allows AFL players to have a different possession easier than in Gaelic football. In addition, the brand with modern Aussie Rules coaching has become much more of a playbook, stop-start type game. AFL Irish recruits are always amazed at the number of games they have to learn before the games.

Gaelic football remains, probably to a certain extent, the more spontaneous game. It’s also very difficult to pull a striker out of possession. About as many people in Ireland have made the perfect Gaelic football device as Ulysses.

Although the brand has not yet convinced in Gaelic football, can this also apply to the GAA committee for rules of the game? We hear a lot about the research that goes into any proposed rule change, but we don’t hear about what kind of game the committee wants to develop Gaelic football into. Is it an AFL-style catch-and-kick game or a more dynamic ball possession game? The suggestions made by the committee in good faith are likely to be considered piecemeal and unnecessarily interventionist if there is no broader vision for the game.

It is also somewhat ironic that the recent rule changes took place against the background of fears that defensive football could affect participation. The GAA financial report for 2018 showed that the average championship visitor numbers decreased by 18% and revenues decreased by 14%. Preliminary reports for 2019 suggest that the repeated All-Ireland football finals will raise earnings again – games that were the opposite of defensive football.

Perhaps the game of Gaelic football – if it is played in the right mood between evenly coordinated teams and with a referee who consistently implements the current rules – is it okay?

Creating rules is not easy. The AFL tried to make changes last year to “relieve” their game, but the scoring averages remain stubbornly low.

A simple rule that works well in AFL and can easily be adjusted at all levels in GAA is the 50-meter penalty that allows the referee to move the ball for that distance for cynical play. The rule can turn a striker’s time-consuming duel in one half of the field into a chance to score in the other.

The GAA regulatory committee recently focused its attention on the cynical game of skidding with the mild suggestion that a sin should be considered. As if you were offering a pillow to a Spartan, the hurling community met with contempt.

There is of course a cynical spin game. I always think AFL scouts are looking for the wrong code for talent because even the average corner can perform a perfect AFL-like tackle when spinning.

The weakness of the proposal is that while there are signs that the cynical game increases as you spin, there are still no signs that the black card / sin bin is the most effective and proportionate sanction.

Pending trial against the culprit at the slingshot, any attempt to insert the black card for this year’s championship at this year’s GAA Congress should be denied.

The congress is too bulky and often too uninterested to discuss changes to the rules – the debate over the lead in football lasted less than 10 minutes.

In addition, the problem with the ATM rules is that once a rule has been passed, it remains there and, like the old soldier in the junior B team, it is often more difficult to get them out of the team than on it.

Ironically, the best way to get rid of the brand in football is if the referees strictly enforce it for the rest of the league.

As Abraham Lincoln said, “The best way to overturn a bad law is to enforce it strictly.”

Prof. Jack Anderson is a director of sports law studies at the Melbourne Law School