The priests have to carry some amazing stories from the confessional to their graves. The seal of confession makes it impossible to share wonderful victories. Even if there is no danger of revealing the penitent’s identity, as a precaution we must stay away from things that we heard in the confession.

So it is nice when a penitent publicly tells the story and allows the priest to share in the joy – especially if he cannot remember the confession himself!

My favorite public confession story is told by Eric Myatt, CCO Regional Director for the East. I was deeply moved when he shared his testimony at a large gathering that I attended, and wrote that I helped him confess to the Church many years ago at the Rise Up CCO Christmas conference.

It was exciting to hear that I had played a role in the conversion of such a prominent and dedicated CCO missionary who has helped so many since then to meet the Lord!

But I expected to wipe away a proud tear until I held back tears of laughter when Eric continued. After his confession he said he was like the prodigal son – to which he replied confused: “Who is the prodigal son?”

My other public confession story was told by a woman whose confession I heard after the birth of her first child. According to her statement (I can’t remember), she said, “I have to go to a new doctor after the things I said in the delivery room.”

Apparently I have assured her several times that doctors are professionals who have heard everything. When my insurance company was unsuccessful, I finally asked her, “What did you say?”

She told me – which I quipped, “Get another doctor!”

These carefree stories are the only ones I can tell, but in my heart are innumerable memories of penitents who find peace, relief, healing and hope in this wonderful sacrament.

Do you have a favorite confession experience that you would like to share, or do you know someone who has it? As we prepare for Lent, we will tell unforgettable stories about the sacrament of reconciliation between priests and lay people. They can change or inspire life, they can be funny or unusual. What is said in the confessional remains between the priest and the penitent, but the circumstances or implications may inspire someone who has postponed his return to the sacrament. Please email your confessional experience with 100 to 200 words to (email protected). They can be signed or anonymous. Check out these confession stories to see what others have to say.