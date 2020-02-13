What you should see this weekend in the best football leagues in Europe:

Liverpool’s record lead could rise to 25 points with a win in Norwich in the Premier League on Saturday.

The undefeated Reds need a maximum of six more wins to win their first English championship in 30 years. It would be a surprise if the latest didn’t come on Carrow Road and Norwich was last.

The 26th game round was split over two weekends during the first break in the league’s off-season. It had to be extended a few days after the game between Manchester City and West Ham was postponed due to a storm in Northern Europe last Sunday. The game was rearranged for Wednesday next week.

City is in second place, currently 22 points behind Liverpool.

Other highlights include Manchester United’s fourth-place away game in Chelsea on Monday and third place in Leicester in Wolverhampton on Friday.

Eden Hazard could play its first game since November when Real Madrid host Celta Vigo on Sunday to keep the lead in the Spanish league.

Hazard has not played in a Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain since his right ankle injury on November 26.

The Belgian winger has trained with his team recently, but coach Zinedine Zidane does not appear to want to speed up his return.

Madrid leads Barcelona by three points. The defending champion receives third place Getafe on Saturday.

Fourth-placed Atlético Madrid will visit Valencia on Friday.

Only one point separates the top three Serie A teams, and two of them will play against each other on Sunday when third place receives at Lazio Inter Milan.

Inter is at the top of the Italian league with Juventus, where Brescia, threatened with relegation, is entertained earlier in the day.

The three teams also have the top scorers in the league. Lazio striker Ciro Immobile tops the charts with 25 goals, five more than Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus and eight ahead of Romelu Lukaku of Inter.

Fourth place Atalanta is 11 points behind Lazio, but has a crucial game for his hopes of qualifying for the Champions League for the second year in a row, as they are visiting Roma who are three points behind.

Leipzig has the chance on Saturday to win first place in the Bundesliga with a home win against Werder Bremen, before leaders Bayern Munich can answer in a game in Cologne on Sunday.

The league is more exciting than it has been for years, with four teams at the top within four points – and Bayer Leverkusen and Schalke not far behind.

Third place Borussia Dortmund opens the 22nd home round against Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday, while fourth place Borussia Mönchengladbach takes on a Rhein derby in Fortuna Düsseldorf on Saturday.

Hertha Berlin’s efforts to overcome the shock of Jürgen Klinsmann’s decision to quit as a coach begin with a visit to relegation rival Paderborn on Saturday. Former assistant Alexander Nouri has temporarily taken over the team. Paderborn is in last place.

The city rival Union Berlin welcomes Leverkusen on Saturday.

After Paris Saint-Germain’s top scorer Edinson Cavani refused to allow a goal mid-week, he hopes to reach the 200 goal mark on Saturday in 19th place in Amiens.

Since Neymar still has a rib injury after the last three games and Borussia Dortmund is in the round of 16 of the Champions League next week, the Brazilian star could rest again from coach Thomas Tuchel. It would mean that Cavani had a rare start to a frustrating season when he asked to leave the club during the January transfer window.

The runaway leader PSG is 12 points ahead of second-placed Marseille, who has just lost for the first time in 17 games and is facing a tough game in fourth place in Lille on Sunday. Marseille could do without major midfielder Dimitri Payet, who hobbled in the quarter-final loss to Lyon in the French Cup on Wednesday.

