What is the reality on the way to a digitally transformed organization?

Nowadays, there are only a few companies that have not embarked on any form of digital transformation that uses DevOps, cloud-native solutions and modern software technologies.

New Relic recently conducted a global survey of 750 organizations to find information about their respective trips and lessons that can be learned in this way. The study showed that there is no easy and direct route to this new goal, but the results were optimistic.

The good and bad of transformation trips

From a bird’s eye view, where companies are on their way to digital transformation worldwide, the overall perspective appears very positive. Our study assumes that more than a third (39 percent) have completed their digital transformation projects. The satisfaction of these companies is extremely high: 91 percent stated that the results met or exceeded their expectations.

Interestingly, however, the study found that there are fundamental tensions that are preventing the smooth progress of digital transformation initiatives. One in two technology leaders states that it is required to manage and monitor its digitally transformed business.

Big challenges on the way

The best placed factor that complicates the digital transformation is that no organization is homogeneous and different parts of the organization move with different speeds and agility. This and the shortage of skilled workers (second place) ahead of budget restrictions are considered to be the main causes of complications and delays in digital transformation programs.

Even after these challenges have been overcome and a digitally transformed company has developed, there is still much more to be done for the technology leaders and their teams.

Not only do companies report difficulties in managing new software and infrastructure, most teams (63 percent) say they have to work longer to properly monitor and monitor software performance. The main reason for this could also be the lack of transparency reported by many teams. The scale is very noticeable when high numbers (48 percent) admit that their end users or customers tell them about a problem with digital apps before they know about it. For many (46 percent), the pressure increases as they are told about these problems before they know how to fix them.

These hurdles go hand in hand with the increasing expectations the rest of the company has of how the new systems and the introduction of DevOps should outperform what has been replaced. Most respondents (79 percent) agree that the rest of the company has higher hopes for the performance of digital systems. and expect the technology team to deliver more and more innovations and updates (72 percent).

Digital transformation is a must at the C level

The success of the digital transformation increases the commitment for the development and operations teams and increases the responsibility for the C-Suite in their organizations. 46 percent of the technology teams indicated that C-Suite executives would like to be informed daily about the performance of software systems for employees and customers. In the event of a failure or other performance issue, 40 percent of CEOs expect more detailed responses to events.

In conversations with future-oriented technology teams, executives understand that the answer must be to better align company goals and to demonstrate and explain the potential business benefits of digital transformation. As they try, it is a struggle to find a common language between technology and business teams and executives. In particular, one in three states that they are challenged to determine economic benefits for their digital transformation projects.

Experience with digitally transformed organizations suggests that software and infrastructure performance must be more visible from start to finish. There is a large amount of data that teams can use to quickly predict and fix problems. However, the rapid speed at which machine-generated data is delivered seems to be the reason that teams are having difficulty managing modern software these days. More than half (56 percent) of all respondents stated that it is humanly impossible to correctly evaluate this information. In particular, the larger organizations are more in agreement that this is a problem – 58 percent of respondents from companies with 3,000 to 4,999 employees and 55 percent from companies with more than 5,000 employees.

So where is the solution?

First, the determination and pride of the DevOps teams and technology leaders we speak to are tremendous. They are highly focused on solving challenging problems and taking advantage of the opportunities that result from the introduction of modern software and infrastructures. This drive can be facilitated if there is a more uniform and meaningful end-to-end observability of new systems and processes.

Second, teams that are overwhelmed and under pressure are optimistic that with the right tools, they can increase productivity and find a common language with the rest of the company. In fact, it is remarkable in the future how many (84 percent) welcome AI and machine learning as a means of simplifying the operation of digital systems.

No company should be ashamed that their technology trip does not always live up to the hype and can be extremely bumpy. The point is that despite the undeniable benefits, digital transformation, cloud migration, and switching to modern software practices in a world of constant change and limited resources can be surprisingly complex and tricky.

Andy Lawson, EVP & GM – EMEA, New Relic

