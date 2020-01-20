What is the next step for Virginia Gun lawyers after a massive rally?

advertisement

RICHMOND, Va. – Thousands of people gathered for arms rights in Richmond on Monday as part of Lobby Day, an annual event where citizens lobby with lawmakers. It is a day that usually brings many organizations to the Capitol, although many have canceled their planned events and left the lobby for rifle lawyers. Second amendment supporters gave speeches around the Capitol and marched through the streets of the River City.

According to Capitol Police, the event attracted an estimated 22,000 people. Men wearing bulletproof vests and holding long rifles marched down Main Street, but Eddie Light withstood temperatures of 20 degrees and waited patiently outside the office of his local senator, Senator William M. Stanley Jr., R-Franklin.

Light is a member of the Virginia Citizens Defense League, an interest group for the second amendment that organized the event. Light is against the arms control legislation that is currently being proposed in the recent General Assembly led by the Democrats.

Like many demonstrators, he wore a bright orange sticker with the text “Guns Save Lives” in large font.

When asked why he wasn’t out with the demonstrators, Light said the best way to share his opinion is to communicate directly with lawmakers.

“You talk one to one with the people who will pass the laws,” said Light.

Light said he had problems with the proposed arms control accounts. Last week, three arms control accounts passed the Senate. That includes SB 70, which requires a universal background check when people sell firearms; SB 69, which limits gun purchases to one per month and SB 35, which allows municipalities to ban firearms in a public space during a permitted event. SB 240, known as the red flag bill, is currently in the senate. It would initiate a process for lawyers and law enforcement officers to submit emergency orders that forbid a person from buying, owning or transferring a firearm if they “pose a significant risk of injury to themselves or others.”

Light was especially critical of legislation that would enforce the red flag laws. He said that the legislation could potentially be abused and believes that weapons will be seized first and that the correct trial will be provided later. SB 240 is currently awaiting action in the Senate.

“All they are going to do is take weapons from law-abiding citizens,” said Light.

Warner Workman chose to make his point by lobbying from the Capitol. Workman is a lawyer for arms rights and the owner of Minuteman Arms in Lovettsville. He believes that many of the proposed arms bills will become law. He said that some can be destroyed by court cases, but others will not be challenged. Workman pointed out that attempts by democratic legislators to restrict the rights of arms owners have led to more sales for his store.

“Anyway, I’m going to sell a lot of firearms,” ​​Workman said.

Regarding the future of the gun rights movement in Virginia, Workman hopes that demonstrators who have turned out today will “appear en masse on November 2021” for the gubernatorial and House of Delegates elections.

“I’m so encouraged,” said Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, about Monday’s turnout. “People take their rights for granted until it is threatened.”

Chase is a strong supporter of problems with the second amendment. Chase, who spoke during the rally, said she will continue to work with arms rights attorneys to undo the proposed legislation: “We’re going to make sure.”

By Conor Lobb, Capital News Service

