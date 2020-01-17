advertisement

MatchUp: Signs Vs. Texas State Fair WINNER: Texas State Fair After declaring bankruptcy recently, the bad news continued for Borden. It was stamped by Big Tex and company, who continue to the Elite 8

MatchUp: Signs Vs. Texas State Fair

WINNER: Texas State Fair

After declaring bankruptcy recently, the bad news continued for Borden. It was stamped by Big Tex and company, who continue to the Elite 8

MatchUp: Signs Vs. Texas State Fair

WINNER: Texas State Fair

After declaring bankruptcy recently, the bad news continued for Borden. It was stamped by Big Tex and company, who continue to the Elite 8

Photo: Getty Images

What is the most iconic brand in Texas? Big names fight it out in online poll

It can only be January, but it feels like March Madness is here for the title of the biggest brand in Texas.

Instead of rooting for Cougars or Longhorns, fans of this championship support beavers and hamburgers.

Texas Sports Life usually tweets about “All Texas Sports. All the Time”. But now that our local teams are walking around with black eyes lately (see Astros cheating scandal, Texan’s meltdown), these sportswriters decided to set up a showdown between Texas companies. Winner takes the bragging name for ‘Most Iconic Brand in Texas’.

Just like the big dance of college basketball, this tournament started with a field of 64.

Top seeds contain famous names: Whole Foods, Southwest Airlines, Whataburger. The Cinderella seeds? Lesser known names such as Borden Dairy, Taco Villa and Tumbleweed Texstyles.

READ: Voodoo Donuts opens location in Houston in the Heights.

There are a few local favorites such as the Houston Rodeo and Saint Arnold in the mix.

Did the tournament let David beat Goliath? No major disruptions so far, but Valero eliminated 16 seed USAA in 49th place.

The last four matchups start tonight at 5:00 PM. And you can vote for your favorites by tweeting with #TexasBrand.

Danny Hermosillo is the Senior Digital News Editor for Chron.com | Read it on our latest news site, Chron.com, and our subscriber site, HoustonChronicle.com | Follow him on Twitter at @ Dannyherm1 | Email him at Danny.Hermosillo@chron.com

