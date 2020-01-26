advertisement

The actor Adam Driver has had some phenomenal years since he first appeared in the mega-blockbuster series Star Wars with HBOs Girls in 2012. Between two Oscar nominations and 52 other victories, this is an impressive and modest climb for the California-born artist. But many, especially those who saw his third hosting appearance on Saturday Night Live tonight, have wondered how much the calm, charming star who often brings with it a deep level of intrigue and a tremendous amount of intrigue Talent for every role he takes on rakes in.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Driver’s net worth in 2020 is estimated at $ 10 million and will certainly not stop there. According to a report by Style Caster, Driver received a “medium to high six-figure salary for portraying Kylo Ren / Ben Solo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”. The point of sale adds that the numbers are based on reported salaries for his appearances in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

No wonder the films were a complete success. As Disney’s seventh film, which hit a 10-digit mark in 2019, it grossed more than $ 1 billion at the box office worldwide, making it one of the highest-income domestic films ever made.

Although he’s only been in feature films since 2011, Driver has really made an effort to get where he is, assuming that no role is too small. He might be known for his performance as Kylo Ren / Ben Skywalker in the Star Wars sequel, but the 36-year-old has made a name for himself outside of the saga. Driver has worked with more of the greatest filmmakers of our generation than other actors of his life, alongside Clint Eastwood, Noah Baumbach, Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, The Coen Brothers, Jim Jarmusch, Martin Scorsese, Steven Soderbergh and Terry Gilliam, and it will don’t stop there.

Driver, who moved to Mishawaka, Indiana as a teenager, went to work straight after high school and worked as a door-to-door salesman selling Kirby vacuum cleaners, a telemarketer for a basement waterproofing company, and Ben Franklin Construction. It was at that time that he also applied for drama at the Julliard School, but was rejected. After that, Driver went to Los Angeles to start his acting career from scratch, but he only sadly made it to Texas before his car broke down. He spent all of the remaining money to fix the problem and then drove to Santa Monica, where he stayed for 48 hours before returning to Mishawaka.

After the September 11, 2001 attacks, Driver joined the United States Marine Corps, where he served for two years and eight months before he was released medically for injuring his sternum while mountain biking. He was a Lance Corporal when he was released. According to Federalpay.org, Marine Corp’s Lance Corporals earn an estimated $ 23,774 as base annual salary. The salary for the position increases after two years in the Marine Corps.

Driver’s Hollywood stock is definitely rising with an Oscar for Best Actor, which will still be screened this February. He will next be seen in Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck and Annette with Marion Cotillard.

Photo credit: Michael Tran / Getty Images

