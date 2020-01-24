What is the best Blake Shelton music video ever?

advertisement

Blake Shelton and his girlfriend Gwen Stefani have just released their highly anticipated collaboration “Nobody Nut You”. With the release of the song, they get an intimate glimpse of their lives by showing Blake’s homeland roots in a video compared to Gwen’s slightly more glamorous lifestyle.

As we know, Blake has had a lot of songs and music videos over the years. There are so many different topics and things that occur in everyone that it can be difficult to choose just one.

However, if you only chose one, which Blake Shelton video do you think is your absolute favorite? I think my video would be the “God’s Country” video – it’s my favorite video because it takes me back to my childhood, to my home town in North Carolina, where I see country sunrises and sunsets and are surrounded by nature.

What about you? What is your favorite Blake Shelton music video?

