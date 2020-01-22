advertisement

On Tuesday afternoon the news began to dawn that gunshots had been heard on Tarkwa Bay, the popular island with beaches along the Atlantic coast.

It was unclear what happened. Journalist Kiki Mordi said she had spoken to the island’s Baale, who confirmed the gunshots, but said they should “lure oil bunkers.” However, others said the island was being evacuated, the people were being evacuated.

Photos started to arrive as the evening approached and showed people with their belongings in Ghana must-go bags, their mattresses on the waterfront. It seemed that people who had spent their entire lives on Tarkwa Bay were evacuated without alternative accommodation. In short, they were made homeless.

The Nigerian navy said the operation focused on protecting equipment from the country’s national oil company against “vandals,” but more photos showed the people of Tarkwa Bay logging their properties on the island.

According to Punch, an eyewitness said that a naval personnel who oversaw the petroleum products pipeline in the area accused members of the community of having destroyed the pipeline in an attempt to steal fuel.

Tarkwa Bay is the 24th community in the area that has received eviction orders, reports Punch, as part of the wider operation of the Navy. Thousands of people have left their homes in the surrounding areas since December 21 and their homes are reportedly demolished.

This is reminiscent of the evacuation of other water communities such as Otodo Gbame, whose inhabitants have yet to be resettled.

It seems that the government is committed to creating more homelessness by replacing low-income houses with luxurious high-rise buildings that remain empty.

View photos and videos of the forced evictions:

Good morning sir / ma

Please, there is a secret mission going on tarkwabay island by the federal government and the Nigerian army that are driving residents out of their homes and sporadically shooting to threaten those who refuse to leave. #savetarwabay #NigerianArmyDicture pic.twitter.com/OOCP96VK4i

– Joseph A Sunday (@Jose_Sunnex) January 21, 2020

ALSO RUNNING: #TarkwaBay becomes the 24th island community in #Lagos evacuated by @NigerianNavy since Christmas Eve. Incoming reports that Navy empties the entire community using bullets, tear gas, bulldozers – @NaijaFederation moves from Court of Appeal to stand w / evictees pic.twitter.com/5VzjvAnTDK

– JEI (@justempower) January 21, 2020

Lives scattered as # TarkwaBay community in #Lagos as @NigerianNavy hunts thousands with less than 1 hour in advance, boatloads arrive at CMS jetty with all possessions and nowhere to go. #EndForcedEvictions #LagosOnFire pic.twitter.com/bUfkOF1c4A

– JEI (@justempower) January 21, 2020

The inhabitants of Tarkwa Bay Island are forced by the men of the Nigerian army to evacuate the island.

No prior notice, nothing !!!

Where do they want them to go? This is so sad 😞😢 pic.twitter.com/mUPM1uS1zE

– Akorede J. Ayanbisi (@AJAyanbisi) January 21, 2020

a cropped photo to determine the story yesterday. look carefully and you will see two military men and civilians hurriedly moving their stuff .. # forced execution # tarkwabay

photo: neec nonso pic.twitter.com/MkHKUjRnbx

– neec nonso (@neecnonso) January 22, 2020

man pulls out his antenna … everything must be evacuated, otherwise they will be demolished. # tarkwabay #enforcedeviction #savetarkwabay pic.twitter.com/Xonu7EV8GU

– neec nonso (@neecnonso) January 22, 2020

if you want people to leave their community for silly government reasons, make sure you provide an alternative place of residence for them ..

but no, the crackheads just want to do things like the crack head way style .. # savetarkwabay #tarkwabay #tarkwabayeviction pic.twitter.com/bi33SNhEg5

– neec nonso (@neecnonso) January 22, 2020

Thousands of Nigerians became homeless on Tarkwa Bay Island.

It has been reported that members of the Nigerian army have forcibly ejected residents of Tarkwa Bay. These reports also confirm that no prior notice was given to residents. # TarkwaBay pic.twitter.com/ZyH87R56E9

– Amalang (@ amalang01) January 22, 2020

a fellow artist who tries to water his plants for the last time before he leaves them.

he had evacuated his works, books and some possessions after the # reinforcement. he could not carry other things such as his tools, plants and the like, cause of the sudden expansion # tarkwabay pic.twitter.com/4YYvwS2hct

– neec nonso (@neecnonso) January 22, 2020

The government has evacuated everyone who lives on the island of Tarkwa Bay, where all these people will move to 👇 pic.twitter.com/2nHbp01Koc

– baby boo always (@_tosberrie) January 21, 2020

Kindly help retweet

This is really bad army from Nigeria and federal government invading the beach of Tarkwa Bay and chasing everyone in the community #tarkwabaybeach

If you’ve been to the beach of Tarkwa Bay, you know how important this beach is to us #tarkwabaybeach pic.twitter.com/LGGZ9tMv7t

– timi from lagos (@timi_of_lagos) January 21, 2020

at the pier of the bay of tarkwa .. hundreds of families try to evacuate their possessions after the sudden informal announcement of evacuation .. # forced evacuation #tarkwabay #savetarkwabay pic.twitter.com/jRqWKQmBD2

– neec nonso (@neecnonso) January 22, 2020

