Ray Stevens joined Brooks & Dunn and Jerry Bradley in 2019, the country’s best-known legendary group – the Country Music Hall of Fame. Stevens’ extensive heritage in country music includes an artful blend of depth and lightness, with a focus on the comedic side of the genre.

Stevens is a member of the Hall of Fame and someone whose career spans five decades. He is in a unique position to define what country music is. To answer this question, the singer says that the genre is (and rightly belongs to) the core of American mainstream pop music, since it offers something for every listener in the country, regardless of who they are or what their history is.

Read on as Stevens explains what country music means to him and what it feels like to be part of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

It’s just the music of America. And it took over the music business – and it should – because it speaks the language that most people speak and most people want to hear.

It was great (being a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame). (It was) such an honor and thrill to be introduced. You know, it’s one of the highlights of my life. I’ll never forget it.