What is country music? Jordan Davis Reflects

There is a parable, perhaps best known as the subject of one famous speech in 2005 given by the late American writer David Foster Wallace, about two young fish that swim along as they pass an older fish. The older fish says, “Good morning, boys! What is the water like?” After he swims away, one of the younger fish turns to the other and says, “What the hell is water?”

The joke is that since the two fish are surrounded by water every day, it is difficult for them to identify exactly what it is. Jordan Davis responds similarly when asked to define country music.

Davis, an avid country music fan since his childhood, comes from a family that has a long history with the songwriting industry in Nashville. His uncle, Stan Paul Davis, wrote hits for artists such as Tracy Lawrence. Davis’s brother, Jacob Davis, is also a musician and songwriter; in fact, the two brothers wrote the number 1 hit by Davis “Take It From Me” together with a third writer, Jason Gantt.

Below Davis reflects on what country music means to him and how closely the art of writing songs – and his own background for writing songs – fits in with his relationship with the genre.

I mean, just my childhood. It is now my life. This is how I pay my bills. It’s something that has become so much more than something I’ve loved so much since I was a kid, you know, with my dad.

It goes a bit back to songwriting! I mean, I feel that songwriting is the beginning of country music, and it’s something that I have – well, I have [beloved] songwriters from John Prine to Jim Croce to James Taylor. I almost want to say that country music is songwriting, and songwriting is something that I love with all my heart.

